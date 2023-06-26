O'Rourke putting faith in young team as they prepare for Tailteann Cup final

Tailteann Cup semi-final

Meath 2-16 Antrim 2-14

Down at half-time, up by eight after the third quarter and clinging on for dear life to a place in next month's Tailteann Cup final for a finish up.

This schizophrenic Croke Park performance neatly underlined just why once mighty Meath are duking it out in the Championship's second tier these days.

The excellence of attacking trio Jordan Morris, who top scored again with 1-4, Mathew Costello and Aaron Lynch ultimately propelled Colm O'Rourke's side through to the July 15 decider against Down.

Morris and Lynch struck the goals while Costello claimed the Man of the Match award, the Dunshaughlin man sniping two important late points as the game hung in the balance.

In times gone by, Meath might have felt a competition like this was beneath them but two-time All-Ireland winner O'Rourke is building a new group now as manager. A dozen different players have made their championship debuts in this campaign alone.

With all that energy and potential comes excitement and enthusiasm and it was newcomer Conor Gray that scored the first of Meath's second-half points, beginning a scoring blitz of 1-7 without response which went a long way towards winning the game.

Inexperience also brings the potential for collapses, however, like the one witnessed in the final quarter as Antrim, under the guidance of former Meath manager Andy McEntee, whipped up a late storm, thanks in part to Patrick McBride's goal, to reduce the deficit to the minimum on a couple of occasions.

"I'd say you couldn't possibly do this if you were in the Sam Maguire Championship," said O'Rourke of the Meath overhaul. "We see, for example, Louth getting hammerings from Dublin and Kerry and if we threw all of those lads into a scenario like that, the chances are that we might suffer heavy beatings and destroy their confidence.

"And there'll still be defeats along the way and there'll be hard days for us. But we're committed to the process now of keeping these younger players in the team and maybe there will be more to come too. There's a couple more we'd like to put in and this wasn't maybe the day to do it today, not in the last 10 minutes anyway when the pressure came on."

Finishing the job by winning the Tailteann Cup would give O'Rourke further leeway to experiment in next year's National League as Meath would already have a free pass to the Sam Maguire Cup.

"Our free pass to the All-Ireland next year, I'm hoping that will come with much better performances in Division 2 of the league," said O'Rourke. "That's how I'm looking on this, moreso that the Tailteann Cup is a competition worth winning in itself."

Antrim, as manager McEntee noted pointedly afterwards, are in a similar phase of rebuilding, making their highly competitive display all the more impressive.

"We've had 15 debutants between league and championship, two of which haven't even played for their clubs yet," outlined McEntee.

Antrim led 1-7 to 1-6 at half-time thanks to Dominic McEnhill's 24th minute goal from a penalty and they stretched the lead to two following a point from towering target man Ruairi McCann after the restart.

Then came that Meath scoring assault.

"There were a couple of key incidents I think at the start of the second-half that was...there were three or four decisions that we seemed to be on the wrong end of anyway," said McEntee. "I'd say they got maybe a goal and two points out of it. So instead of scores at one end there were scores conceded at the other end."

With captain Peter Healy suffering a foot injury and going off early on, various other injuries and so many newcomers, there was no shame in defeat for Antrim.

"I'd like to think we're a little further down the line now," said McEntee of the season overall. "We're after getting six championship games and ultimately that's what it's about."

Man of the Match Costello, from Dunshaughlin, and manager O'Rourke both expressed sympathy afterwards with the Kealy family following the death of 43-year-old former Dunshaughlin and Meath player Denis Kealy. O'Rourke also noted the passing in recent days of Castletown man David McAteer.

"Whatever the joy of getting to the final, I think the dominant emotion has to be one of sadness this week, first of all with David McAteer, an old student of ours being killed in a farm accident," said former school principal O'Rourke.

"And then Denis Kealy yesterday which has shocked everybody. Coming so soon after the death of (sister) Maria from cancer before Christmas, it's a dreadful blow to the Kealy family. Denis was a wonderful man, a wonderful player and Maria was the same with the ladies. They were two absolute stars. I don't know how any family could cope with such a blow."

Scorers for Meath: J Morris (1-4); A Lynch (1-2, 1 mark); M Costello (0-4, 1 free); J Flynn (0-2); J O'Connor, C Gray, J McEntee, C Hickey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Antrim: D McEnhill (1-3, 1-0 pen, 2 frees); P McBride (1-1); A Loughran (0-3); M Byrne (1 free, 1 45), D McAleese (0-2 each); R McCann (Aghagallon), R McCann (Creggan), O Eastwood (0-1 each).

MEATH: S Brennan; A O'Neill, R Ryan, H O'Higgins; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; J Flynn, C Gray; J O'Connor, J McEntee, C Hickey; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.

Subs: C Caulfield for O'Higgins (h/t); D Lenihan for McEntee (51); C O'Sullivan for Lynch (53); D McGowan for O'Connor (55); R Jones for Hickey (65).

ANTRIM: M Byrne; R Boyle, P Healy, E McCabe; P McCormick, D Lynch, D McAleese; C Hynds, J Finnegan; R McCann (Creggan), A Loughran, M Jordan; P McBride, R McCann (Aghagallon), D McEnhill.

Subs: G Walsh for Healy (16); E Quinn for Finnegan (52); C Johnston for McCann (Creggan) (62); C McLarnon for McBride (63); O Eastwood for Loughran (72).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).