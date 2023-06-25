Meath do just enough to book Tailteann Cup final ticket

Meath 2-16 Antrim 2-14

Not so much a game of two halves at Croke Park as a second half of contrasting quarters.

Colm O'Rourke's Meath struck 1-7 without reply in the third quarter to open up an eight-point lead and while they were surprisingly made to battle all the way, the scoring blitz proved just about enough to secure a July 15 final spot.

Jordan Morris starred again for the Royals with 1-4 overall while Trim's Aaron Lynch hit 1-2 for the second weekend running to help seal the win.

There was a notable performance too from Mathew Costello who was named Man of the Match and the Dunshaughlin clubman used his post match interview to express sympathy for the local Kealy family following the death of former Dunshaughlin and Meath player Denis on Saturday.

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke admitted too that the occasion was one of sadness despite the two-point win which propelled Meath through to next month's decider.

In the opposite corner to O'Rourke was his predecessor Andy McEntee, now in charge of Antrim, and McEntee must have been happy with how his team fought back from that difficult position midway through the second-half to trail by just one on a couple of occasions late on.

Antrim dominated that final quarter but just couldn't get back to level terms and late, late Meath points from Costello and Morris proved to be the insurance scores.

Antrim reached the last four having already scored 10 goals in the Championship, nine in the Tailteann Cup and another against Armagh in Ulster.

They also cracked in 10 during the National League and had a clear point of attack in towering target man Ruairi McCann from the St Mary's club.

The powerful full-forward sprung to life in the 24th minute when he was fouled by Harry O'Higgins for an Antrim penalty that Dominic McEnhill dispatched.

McEnhill finished the opening half with 1-2 to his credit as the Saffrons took a narrow 1-7 to 1-6 lead into the interval.

Centre-forward Adam Loughran booted two eye-catching points and goalkeeper Michael Byrne went to kick a couple of points from a free and a '45.

Byrne also pulled off a terrific save from Meath full-forward Costello in the 30th minute.

The Royals did hit the net in the 12th minute when Lynch, who initially boomed a high wasteful kick into the danger area, got lucky with the breaking ball and capitalised when fed by Jack O'Connor.

Newcomer Lynch finished the half with 1-2 but it was an underwhelming start overall from the favourites.

And they slipped two behind when McCann plucked a ball from the air and converted a mark after the restart.

That was followed by a wide from Meath's James McEntee, his second of the afternoon as the Curraha man faced up to his uncle, the Antrim manager.

Suddenly, it was looking like it was going to be a difficult day for Meath at GAA Headquarters.

From that point of difficulty, Meath summoned their very best form over the next 20 minutes or so to rack up 1-7 without response.

Morris fired Meath's second goal in the 42nd minute when he capitalised on a ball in from Jack Flynn which was meant for McEntee but which broke kindly.

McEntee, Cathal Hickey and Morris added on points to leave the Division 2 outfit with a commanding 2-13 to 1-8 lead entering the final quarter.

It should have been enough to allow them to coast to victory but Antrim dug deep and reduced it to a one-point game with a stunning late showing.

Patrick McBride's 62nd minute goal ignited the northerners while Dermot McAleese struck two important points but they couldn't reel in the Royals.

Meath scorers: J Morris (1-4); A Lynch (1-2, 1 mark); M Costello (0-4, 1 free); J Flynn (0-2); J O'Connor, C Gray, J McEntee, C Hickey (0-1 each).

Antrim scorers: D McEnhill (1-3, 1-0 pen, 2 frees); P McBride (1-1); A Loughran (0-3); M Byrne (1 free, 1 45), D McAleese (0-2 each); R McCann (Aghagallon), R McCann (Creggan), O Eastwood (0-1 each).

Meath: S Brennan; A O'Neill, R Ryan, H O'Higgins; D Keogan, P Harnan, S Coffey; J Flynn, C Gray; J O'Connor, J McEntee, C Hickey; J Morris, M Costello, A Lynch.

Subs: C Caulfield for O'Higgins (h/t); D Lenihan for McEntee (51); C O'Sullivan for Lynch (53); D McGowan for O'Connor (55); R Jones for Hickey (65).

Antrim: M Byrne; R Boyle, P Healy, E McCabe; P McCormick, D Lynch, D McAleese; C Hynds, J Finnegan; R McCann (Creggan), A Loughran, M Jordan; P McBride, R McCann (Aghagallon), D McEnhill.

Subs: G Walsh for Healy (16); E Quinn for Finnegan (52); C Johnston for McCann (Creggan) (62); C McLarnon for McBride (63); O Eastwood for Loughran (72).

Referee: B Judge (Sligo).