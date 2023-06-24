Henry Shefflin -'I'm looking forward to the day that it does click' 

Henry Shefflin is looking forward to the day his Galway team click after they reached the All-Ireland semi-finals for the second year in succession.

While this was an imperfect All-Ireland quarter-final win in with a hefty 18 wides, the ability to beat Tipperary relatively convincingly and bounce back from a second successive Leinster final defeat to make the last four said plenty about the group.

“They work very hard,” said Shefflin. “I think believe in themselves a little bit. I'm looking forward to the day that it does click, the self-belief they'll get out of it.

“They're a very good group. No different to any other group, they're working extremely hard. I think that's been very evident since we went up there. I am absolutely thrilled for the players because it was tight, it was tense and everything like that, but it was a big win and we look forward to the All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks' time.”

Shefflin felt Galway were over the disappointment of their Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny by last weekend. “All the panel players that didn't play in the Leinster final played Clare last Friday night down in Ennis and I kind of knew coming out of there, I said, 'Do you know what, they've responded very well'.

“The group, the panel, what we've been trying to build over the last 18 months. We responded excellently down there. We knew then there was a good buzz around the group. When I talk about the group, I talk about the 38 players, that was evident. That was the character that stood to us there. They responded very well and I think we were deserved winners. We made it hard on ourselves, yes we did, but we were deserved winners.

“It took a couple of days for lads to get over it. They were a little bit quiet but by the Thursday night and Friday night, we trained again on Sunday. By the Sunday, it was well flushed out of the system. We knew whatever was going to happen today, we were going to give a good performance and I think we did that. And we could have obviously hurled a bit better. But just for pure grit, determination, I think it was very, very strong.”

A downbeat Liam Cahill was at a loss to explain why Tipperary gave a questionable performance akin to their final round Munster SHC defeat to Waterford in Thurles.

“I don’t know, I just don’t know. The lads in fairness to them had prepared really well, they looked really sharp on Thursday night and we did very little from the Offaly game.

“Look, I just don’t know – it’s so disappointing for the players and the effort they put in. But when you take over a team at any grade at any level you become emotionally involved and emotions are high here now.

“I’m disappointed personally to say the least, but disappointed for everybody involved in the setup. Never mind getting beaten, but when you get beaten not firing the way you know you’re capable of, it makes all that bit harder to swallow.”

Cahill wasn’t in the mood to consider it a progressive year for Tipperary. “I hope today I’m not coming across as a sore loser – I’m not – but when you manage or play for Tipperary, you expect to win, like, and you expect to win playing with a bit of identity and our identity wasn’t there today and I’m not heaping the blame on the players, it’s just days like that, we had it in the last round of the Munster championship as well.

“I’d love to be able to get the answers for it but answers for it might have to come from within rather than outside and we’ll try and find them answers as the winter unfolds. We’ve plenty of time now anyway, that’s for sure.”