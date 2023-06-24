Henry Shefflin -'I'm looking forward to the day that it does click' 

While this was an imperfect All-Ireland quarter-final win in with a hefty 18 wides, the ability to beat Tipperary relatively convincingly and bounce back from a second successive Leinster final defeat to make the last four said plenty about the group.
Henry Shefflin -'I'm looking forward to the day that it does click' 

SELF-CONFIDENCE: Galway manager Henry Shefflin is looking forward for the day things click for his side and the self-confidence it will give his side. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 20:57
John Fogarty

Henry Shefflin is looking forward to the day his Galway team click after they reached the All-Ireland semi-finals for the second year in succession.

While this was an imperfect All-Ireland quarter-final win in with a hefty 18 wides, the ability to beat Tipperary relatively convincingly and bounce back from a second successive Leinster final defeat to make the last four said plenty about the group.

“They work very hard,” said Shefflin. “I think believe in themselves a little bit. I'm looking forward to the day that it does click, the self-belief they'll get out of it.

“They're a very good group. No different to any other group, they're working extremely hard. I think that's been very evident since we went up there. I am absolutely thrilled for the players because it was tight, it was tense and everything like that, but it was a big win and we look forward to the All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks' time.” 

Shefflin felt Galway were over the disappointment of their Leinster final defeat to Kilkenny by last weekend. “All the panel players that didn't play in the Leinster final played Clare last Friday night down in Ennis and I kind of knew coming out of there, I said, 'Do you know what, they've responded very well'.

“The group, the panel, what we've been trying to build over the last 18 months. We responded excellently down there. We knew then there was a good buzz around the group. When I talk about the group, I talk about the 38 players, that was evident. That was the character that stood to us there. They responded very well and I think we were deserved winners. We made it hard on ourselves, yes we did, but we were deserved winners.

“It took a couple of days for lads to get over it. They were a little bit quiet but by the Thursday night and Friday night, we trained again on Sunday. By the Sunday, it was well flushed out of the system. We knew whatever was going to happen today, we were going to give a good performance and I think we did that. And we could have obviously hurled a bit better. But just for pure grit, determination, I think it was very, very strong.” 

A downbeat Liam Cahill was at a loss to explain why Tipperary gave a questionable performance akin to their final round Munster SHC defeat to Waterford in Thurles.

“I don’t know, I just don’t know. The lads in fairness to them had prepared really well, they looked really sharp on Thursday night and we did very little from the Offaly game.

“Look, I just don’t know – it’s so disappointing for the players and the effort they put in. But when you take over a team at any grade at any level you become emotionally involved and emotions are high here now.

“I’m disappointed personally to say the least, but disappointed for everybody involved in the setup. Never mind getting beaten, but when you get beaten not firing the way you know you’re capable of, it makes all that bit harder to swallow.” 

Cahill wasn’t in the mood to consider it a progressive year for Tipperary. “I hope today I’m not coming across as a sore loser – I’m not – but when you manage or play for Tipperary, you expect to win, like, and you expect to win playing with a bit of identity and our identity wasn’t there today and I’m not heaping the blame on the players, it’s just days like that, we had it in the last round of the Munster championship as well.

“I’d love to be able to get the answers for it but answers for it might have to come from within rather than outside and we’ll try and find them answers as the winter unfolds. We’ve plenty of time now anyway, that’s for sure.”

More in this section

Brian Hurley 18/6/2023 Cleary unsure on last-eight involvement for Hurley
Cork v Roscommon - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final Gutsy Cork seal quarter-final berth after claiming Roscommon scalp 
Conor Jones in action against Dara Hogan and Tomas Kennedy 24/6/2023 Monaghan into first All-Ireland minor final in 84 years 
Claire Phelan with Abby Ryan 24/6/2023

Tipp do damage in first half to secure qualification as champs Kilkenny bag vital win

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd