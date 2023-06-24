Galway to meet Limerick in semi-final after edging past Tipp

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final

GALWAY 1-20 TIPPERARY 1-18

A most deserving if edgy All-Ireland quarter-final win for Galway who ensured the semi-final line-ups will be the same as last year.

Limerick will face Galway once more as Henry Shefflin’s side refused to surrender a lead they held from the 25th minute.

A 34,180 attendance in TUS Gaelic Grounds saw Tipperary again flatter to deceive, giving a hiccuping performance, at times reminiscent of their abject display against Waterford.

Galway, who were comfortable to sit back and smother Tipperary in their half of the field, led by eight in the 51st minute, Conor Whelan scoring their goal seconds into the second half. Cianan Fahy was excellent under Galway’s puck-outs but this win wasn’t without nerves.

Four unanswered scores brought Tipperary to within four by the 58th minute and five minutes later the margin was the minimum as substitute John McGrath hit a ground stroke to the net. McGrath followed up after Jason Forde couldn’t make contact with a Conor Bowe ball in.

The gap was still a point in the 68th minute when a Cathal Barrett clearance was seized on by Cathal Mannion but Cianan Fahy found Rhys Shelly level to his effort. Barrett conceded a free which Evan Niland converted and replacement Tom Monaghan followed up with his third point to seal the victory.

Galway finished a dreadful first half three points in the ascendancy, 0-10 to 0-7, but it didn’t reflect their dominance in the slightest. Conor Whelan had goal chances kept out of the net by Rhys Shelly in the 25th and 32nd minutes while his side hit eight wides and dropped one shot short.

Backed by a breeze, Tipperary’s aimless ball into their full-forward line was gleefully collected by Galway. Seamus Callanan was having little joy against Gearoid McInerney and was out in the half-forward line by the second quarter in desperate need of the ball.

Nothing more than a point separated the teams in the opening quarter when Tipperary’s shot-taking was erratic, Noel McGrath collecting three wides. They had a couple of half chances for goals but Alan Tynan overstepped the ball and Callanan’s telegraphed shot was easily blanketed by McInerney.

Galway stretched two ahead in the 29th minute when Whelan was fouled having initially fumbled a goal opportunity. Whelan made amends with the next two points from play although the latter was a deflected strike off Shelly after Kevin Cooney had flicked the ball his way for the opening.

Scorers for Galway: E. Niland (0-8, 7 frees); C. Whelan (1-4); T. Monaghan (0-3); C. Fahy (0-2); R. Glennon, J. Cooney, D. Burke (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (0-10, 8 frees); J. McGrath (1-0); A. Tynan, S. Kennedy (0-2 each); M. Breen, G. O’Connor, R. Maher, J. Ryan (0-1 each).

GALWAY: É. Murphy; J. Grealish, G. McInerney, D. Morrissey; C. Mannion, D. Burke (c), P. Mannion; S. Linnane, J. Cooney; B. Concannon, C. Fahy, R. Glennon; C. Whelan, K. Cooney, E. Niland.

Subs: T. Monaghan for R. Glennon (49); C. Cooney for B. Concannon (55); J. Flynn for K. Cooney (62); F. Burke for G. McInerney (64); L. Collins for C. Fahy (70+3).

TIPPERARY: R. Shelly; E. Connolly, M. Breen, D. McCormack; B. O’Mara, R. Maher, C. Barrett; C. Stakelum, N. McGrath (c); A. Tynan, J. Forde, S. Kennedy; M. Kehoe, S. Callanan, J. Morris.

Subs: C. Bowe for M. Kehoe, G. O’Connor for S. Callanan (both h-t); J. Ryan for C. Stakelum (50); J. McGrath for N. McGrath (53); Jack Ryan for A. Tynan (70+1).

Referee: J. Keenan (Wicklow)