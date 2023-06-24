McCarthy's dramatic late point seals win for Monaghan over Kildare

All-Ireland senior football championship preliminary quarter-final

Monaghan 1-11 Kildare 0-13

Furious Kildare manager Glenn Ryan claimed referee Jerome Henry was 'out of his depth' after the Lilywhites crashed out of the All-Ireland SFC in Tullamore.

Conor McCarthy's 75th minute point for Monaghan secured a dramatic win by the narrowest of margins and confirmed the end of Kildare's season.

Behind by three points in a low scoring contest with half an hour or so remaining, Monaghan looked in real danger of exiting the Championship themselves.

But Vincent Corey's men outscored Kildare by 0-6 to 0-2 from there, firstly drawing level and then pinching a famous win with McCarthy's late, late point.

McCarthy finished with 1-2 overall while Michael Bannigan and Jack McCarron blasted three crucial points each in front of 7,893.

Kildare will kick themselves for not hitting at least one goal on the evening after carving out four great chances.

Ryan was also hugely frustrated at the role played by Mayo official Henry.

"Our job is to try to prepare the team and to get them out on the pitch, for the lads to try and do the best they can," said Ryan. "It's other people's jobs to make sure they get decisions right as to who officiates these games.

"Funnily enough, someone said to me this week that this man is out of his depth. And he proved tonight that he was out of his depth.

"I can't understand in a big game like that how you have a top class official like David Gough doing the line who was equally scratching his head with me on occasions.

"But we had opportunities to win the game and we didn't take them. Our lads battled and worked hard and that's all you can ask of them."

Glenn Ryan's side still looked set to escape with at least a draw as the scores were tied with the allotted four minutes of stoppage time played but were suckered by McCarthy's sliced point from the left wing in the very last action of an intense contest.

Monaghan's quarter-final opponents next weekend will be Leinster champions Dublin, Munster champions Kerry or Ulster rivals Armagh.

Daniel Flynn was a late addition to the published Kildare team, along with last week's matchwinner against Roscommon Kevin Feely, and moved immediately to the edge of the square.

He was picked up by Killian Lavelle who despite wearing number nine tracked the Johnstownbridge score poacher.

It was an intriguing head-to-head while at the other end Monaghan danger man Jack McCarron was trailed by experienced Kildare defender Mick O'Grady who returned to the starting team.

McCarron slipped away from the Celbridge man for the game's opening score though Kildare responded with points from Neil Flynn and Alex Beirne.

Monaghan got a giant boost in the fifth minute when McCarthy netted, Stephen O'Hanlon setting him clear down the left channel. McCarthy still had plenty to do but outpaced Eoin Doyle before blasting a low shot beyond Mark Donnellan.

Kildare's response, three points in a row from Neil Flynn and Ben McCormack, swung the lead back their way again and a tit-for-tat scoring encounter unfolded in that manner with both sides enjoying patches of dominance in front of the posts.

Monaghan briefly led by two points but Kildare would finish the half strongly to take a narrow interval lead, 0-09 to 1-05.

Darragh Kirwan's 38th minute score for Kildare, the last action of the half, drew huge applause as it came after more than three minutes of Monaghan possession. The Farney had played a game of keep ball as Kildare dropped back and refused to engage but when Shea Ryan eventually won the ball around his own 45-meter line, the Lilies broke at speed and worked the ball to Kirwan for an important score.

They doubled their advantage after the restart with a similar point on the break from Kevin Flynn.

Kildare, now with the wind advantage, were beginning to stretch Monaghan and moved three ahead thanks to Neil Flynn in the 42nd minute.

It wasn't until roving goalkeeper Rory Beggan picked out Darren Hughes for a 46th minute mark, which he converted, that the Ulster men ended a near 20-minute scoring drought.

Kildare could have gone a long way towards killing the game shortly after when they worked a goalscoring opportunity for Kirwan but his rifled shot cannoned off the crossbar. Daniel Flynn swept up the crumbs for a second goal chance but blasted wide.

It was a real let off for Monaghan who took advantage with a terrific point from McCarron to reduce the deficit to the minimum, 0-11 to 1-07.

With 20 minutes to go, it was anyone's game but Monaghan made sure victory was theirs with late points from Gary Mohan, McCarron and matchwinner McCarthy.

Scorers for Monaghan: Conor McCarthy 1-2, Michael Bannigan 0-3 (0-2f), Jack McCarron 0-3 (0-1f), Rory Beggan 0-1 (0-1f), Darren Hughes 0-1 (0-1m), Gary Mohan 0-1 (0-1m).

Scorers for Kildare: Neil Flynn 0-5 (0-3f, 1 45), Ben McCormack 0-4 (0-1m), Alex Beirne 0-2, Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-1.

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan; Conor Boyle, Killian Lavelle, Kieran Duffy; Ryan O'Toole, Dessie Ward, Karl O'Connell; Gary Mohan, Darren Hughes; Conor McCarthy, Michael Bannigan, Stephen O'Hanlon; Karl Gallagher, Ryan McAnespie, Jack McCarron.

Subs: Shane Carey for McAnespie 33, Conor McManus for Gallagher h/t, Ryan Wylie for Lavelle 41-43 blood, Wylie for O'Toole 59, Com Lennon for O'Connell 59-61 blood, Kieran Hughes for Ward 68, Sean Jones for Carey 71.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, Eoin Doyle, Shea Ryan; David Hyland, Kevin Flynn, Jack Sargent; Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Feely; Paddy McDermott, Alex Beirne, Ben McCormack; Darragh Kirwan, Daniel Flynn, Neil Flynn.

Subs: Jack Robinson for McCormack 43, Darragh Malone for Hyland 66, Paul Cribbin for D Flynn 70, Jimmy Hyland for N Flynn 73.

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).