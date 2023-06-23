Kerry SHC: Shane Nolan stars as Crotta put Dr Crokes to the sword

Shane Nolan hit 3-11 as Crotta O'Neills put an outclassed Dr Crokes outfit to the sword and ended their championship hopes for 2023
Kerry SHC: Shane Nolan stars as Crotta put Dr Crokes to the sword

FORMER Kerry star Shane Nolan hit 3-11 as Crotta put Dr Crokes to the sword. File pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 21:35
Murt Murphy

Kerry SHC Group B Round 2

Crotta O’Neill’s 4-28 Dr Crokes 1-15 

A Shane Nolan-inspired Crotta O’Neill’s put an outclassed Dr Crokes outfit to the sword in this desperately disappointing SHC Group B second round game played before a paltry attendance at the Austin Stack Park.

This result means that Dr Crokes exit the championship after two heavy defeats in seven days and despite the efforts of free taker Mark Heffernan, Tom Doyle, Charlie Keating and Mark O’Connor, they were below the standard required at this level but it is a learning process for Aidan O’Mahony’s side and they will have to just regroup for 2024.

But Crotta O’Neill’s, still in search of that elusive championship title last won in 1974, were complete masters even without Kerry seniors Jordan Conway and Cillian Trant who are in the US for the summer and Barry Mahony who is injured.

Shane Nolan secured the win with three first half goals. He scored his first in the 4th minute after some fine footballing skills by team mate Declan O’Donoghue, while he added a second in the 13th minute and another in the 24th minute thanks to assists from Darragh O’Donoghue, who scored five first half points himself. Seanie McElligott added 2 while the other O’Donoghue brother scored two as Crotta O’Neills led 3-14 to 1-6 at half time with Charlie Keating scoring 1-1 for Crokes and Mark Heffernan adding three.

The second was predictable with Sean Weir adding 1-1 in a 1-14 total and Shane Nolan being denied three more goals by Crokes keeper Diarmuid Quirke, twice, and the crossbar.

Dr Crokes never stopped trying but it was a lost cause and a 22 point defeat added to the 13 point loss to Abbeydorney makes for grim reading.

Scorers for Crotta O’Neills: S Nolan (3-11, 6fs), Declan O’Donoghue (0-5), S Weir (1-1), Declan O’Donoghue (0-3), S McElligott, S O’Donoghue and D Nolan (0-2 each), C White and G Parker (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dr Crokes: M Heffernan (0-7, 5fs), C Keating (1-3), T Doyle (0-2), J Lenihan, M Lenihan and M Horgan (0-1 each).

Crotta O'Neills: A O’Sullivan; S McGrath, B Keane, E Shanahan; R Mahony, T O’Connor, D Behan; J McKenna, T McKenna; S McElligott, S Weir, G Parker; Darragh O’Donoghue, S Nolan, Declan O’Donoghue.

Subs: C White for Declan O’Donoghue (40), S O’Donoghue for T McKenna (48), D Kennelly for D Behan (52), and S Murnane for G Parker (52), D Nolan for S McElligott (53).

Dr Crokes: D Quirke; G O’Connor, S Lyne, C White; M O’Connor, P Looney, N Doncel; J Lenihan, T Doyle; B O’Connor, M Heffernan, C Keating; M Lenihan, D Carroll, J Murphy. 

Subs: C Fitzell for J Murphy (20), M Milner for B O’Connor (h/t), W Allen for J Lenihan (h/t), M Horgan for D Carroll (48), C O Cuiv for M Milner (inj 52).

Referee: D Copps (Cork).

