Tommy Walsh and Eoghan McSweeney, who were late replacements for Kevin O’Donovan and Chris Óg Jones in Limerick, have been given starting jerseys.
Cork name same starting side for Roscommon clash

SAME STARTING LINE UP: Cork stick with the team which started against Mayo for their prelim quarter-final against Roscommon. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 09:30
John Fogarty

Cork have announced the same line-up that began last Sunday’s win over Mayo for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final against Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tommy Walsh and Eoghan McSweeney, who were late replacements for Kevin O’Donovan and Chris Óg Jones in Limerick, have been given starting jerseys. Steven Sherlock is among the substitutes once more as the same 26 match-day panel is named for the second successive game.

Nine of the team that began last year’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Dublin are due to start against Roscommon - Micheál Aodh Martin, Seán Powter, Maurice Shanley, Rory Maguire, Mattie Taylor, Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan, Eoghan McSweeney and Brian Hurley.

CORK (SFC v Roscommon): M.A. Martin (Nemo Rangers); M. Shanley (Clonakilty), R. Maguire (Castlehaven), T. Walsh (Kanturk); L. Fahy (Ballincollig), D. O’Mahony (Knocknagree), M. Taylor (Mallow); C. O’Callaghan (Éire Óg), I. Maguire (St Finbarrs); B. O’Driscoll (Tadhg Mac Carthaigh), R. Deane (Bantry Blues), K. O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); S. Powter (Douglas), B. Hurley (c, Castlehaven), E. McSweeney (Knocknagree). 

Subs: P. Doyle (Knocknagree), C. Kiely (Ballincollig), T. Clancy (Clonakilty), K. O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers), P. Walsh (Kanturk), C. Jones (Iveleary), C. Corbett (Clyda Rovers), J. O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers), M. Cronin (Nemo Rangers), S. Sherlock (St Finbarrs), F. Herlihy (Dohenys).

