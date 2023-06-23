Cork name same starting side for Roscommon clash

Cork have announced the same line-up that began last Sunday’s win over Mayo for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final against Roscommon in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tommy Walsh and Eoghan McSweeney, who were late replacements for Kevin O’Donovan and Chris Óg Jones in Limerick, have been given starting jerseys. Steven Sherlock is among the substitutes once more as the same 26 match-day panel is named for the second successive game.