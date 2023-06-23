Eight observations from the last two rounds of the hurling championship

Five games left in one code, the other feels like it is only stirring. How did we get here? It is important for hurling to consider that for a moment.

The Munster hurling championship was extraordinary. There is no doubt the round-robin system only enhances a storied competition. That structure only came about because of Gaelic football. The Super 8s were going to dominate the summer, so the small ball had to exert itself in the earlier months. It suited the status quo. The early rounds of the football championship were dull. Hurling could capture hearts and minds during that window.

Why then, have we arrived at this weekend’s fraught halfway house? Two primetime hurling quarter-finals will go up against two football preliminary quarter-finals on Saturday. Recently there has been a deluge of debate around broadcasting rights, all sorts of shrieking about the split season and promotion of the game with rival sports lurking. Within that hullabaloo there is a basic issue, whatever about competition from elsewhere, do we really need to compete with ourselves?

Midseason is rightly for satisfaction and celebration. A time will come for reflection. Would the Joe McDonagh Cup be better served by running concurrently with the championship rather than its current condensed version? Will this proposed handpass overhaul end up slowing down a sport revered for its speed? Are we sufficiently selling intercounty action while it is actually on?

All of this matters because while it is a great game, it can be better. Here are eight observations from the recent rounds of the hurling championship.

Tipperary shoot the lights out

Not even GAAGO could keep up. “We are working to resolve a technical issue due to adverse weather conditions,” they announced as Tipperary were hammering Offaly 7-38 to 3-18. One of several ties affected by lightning issues. The broadcast returned to capture a saturated Mark Kehoe during his post-match interview having scored 3-3.

Such fixtures usually produce a strange scramble in the press box. At some point, it would have been fairly clear history was on the line as white and green flags flew relentlessly. Where did it rank in championship totals?

GAA Stats was on hand to contextualise the contest. 86 points, the highest match score ever. Tipperary hit the highest team score ever and in classic Liam Cahill style, went goal heavy. They became the first seven-goal team in 11 years.

It was not their biggest victory. In 1960, the royal blue and gold won their Munster quarter-final 10-9 to 2-1 against Limerick. “It is indeed a strange year in Munster championship hurling, for all three games so far have fallen far short of what Southern hurling used to be like,” declared the Cork Examiner match report the next morning.

Limerick defensive puckout

Another Limerick Munster title brought with it another puckout masterclass. Nickie Quaid retained 71% of his restarts. More importantly, they scored 1-11 and only conceded 0-3.

For analysts, one of their most productive post-match reviews comes from the high-behind camera. It provides the best overall view of how a team set up. In the opening minutes of the Munster final, Clare were awarded two frees. For the first, Limerick’s defenders set up in their six traditional positions, all inside the 45. Their wing forwards hugged the sideline on the 65-metre line. It meant there were huge pockets of space for Quaid to hit at the other end. If they did not secure primary possession, their wing forwards can flood in and compete while their defence was already set.

When Mike Casey was penalised later, Declan Hannon immediately turned and issued instruction to his midfield for the upcoming puckout. Limerick pulled seven Clare defenders to the open stand sideline, creating a huge pocket of space for Aaron Gillane and Gearóid Hegarty to break into on the other side.

Limerick constantly ask questions of the opposition. The puckout is the ultimate test.

TJ Reid’s chance to stretch away as top scorer

At the end of the provincial round-robin, Patrick Horgan was 14 points clear of TJ Reid at the top of the all-time scoring charts. The Kilkenny stalwart scored 0-9 in the Leinster final and is now likely to reclaim top spot in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Fortunately, the dual will continue. “I think I am fitter than ever. As fast. I love going to training,” Horgan told this newspaper on Tuesday. Going nowhere.

In the talk around TMO, don’t forget how tricky this business is

Last spring, GAA president Larry McCarthy announced a working group had been formed to look at the use of technology. Part of that process recently includes a referee watching the game in a TV production van.

Could a GAA TMO help clear up obvious mistakes or blatant errors? Do we know what an obvious mistake or a blatant error even is? After every high-profile referee decision, there is still disagreement.

Here is Second Captains analyst Jamie Wall in the aftermath of the controversial conclusion to the Munster final.

“God almighty. Are we going to start that? In real-time I was 100% convinced it was a foul on Tony Kelly. Adam Hogan, meh. Does he take five or six steps before he gets any contact? I watched it back last night and I’m gone the other way on it. Maybe the Hogan one, I’m personally dubious.”

What did Smaller Fish analyst Ollie Baker make of David McInerny’s black card in the opening round?

“Brian Lohan spoke about it afterwards, Clare seem to be on the wrong end of those black card decisions when they are thrown out. I don’t know how it was a black card. It wasn’t. For me there were a lot of figures around the place.”

On The Sunday Game a few weeks ago, Joe Canning felt Limerick should have had a goal ruled out versus Cork because of a throw. Others were convinced there was clear separation.

“Will O’Donoghue, Great finish in fairness to Cathal O’Neill, but he threw the ball to him.”

So there is rage at an apparent free but does the technology need to check how many steps the attacker took first? Who was holding who first there? How exactly is the campaign to eradicate human error from officiating going in other sports?

Be careful what you wish for.

A hurling legend bids farewell

35-year-old Cushendall man Neil McManus has brought the curtain down on his Antrim career. A worker, creator, scorer and above all else, a relentless battler. McManus burst onto the scene in 2007 having excelled as a minor. Antrim were due to play Dublin at the start of March, but it was postponed due to a flooded pitch. They played at the end of the month instead, the first ever competitive match played under the Casement Park floodlights.

McManus started at centre-forward and finished with 1-3. “On numerous occasions, opposition team players told us they hate Casement Park. It was damp and decrepit. Sure, that was only music to our ears. We loved getting teams up here. We felt like we could beat anyone here,” he told this writer later as he helped drive the redevelopment campaign. As impressive off the field as he was on it. He once agreed to take a call for an interview despite the fact he was poolside in Ibiza, as he only revealed at the end of an hour-long chat.

McManus was a symbol. During low ebbs, Antrim hurling was still widely known because they had a nationally recognised star. Last year when Waterford visited the county for their league encounter, two players were mobbed post-match. One was Aussie Gleeson. The other was Neil McManus. In the middle of Corrigan Park, he was conducting an interview, taking a selfie and signing autographs simultaneously. Antrim’s stalwart could do it all.

Donoghue narrows down after opening the door

In his debut campaign, Micheál Donoghue used over 35 players during the league. Yet come championship, they have relied on the same 22. Former Cork senior Chris O’Leary, now with Lucan Sarsfields, has been a huge addition.

Galway call to arms

The reasons for diminished GAA attendance are complicated. Dual counties like Galway are involved in lengthy campaigns with no knockout ties. It was noticeable in Carrick-On-Shannon last Sunday or in Croke Park for the final round of the Leinster championship that the Galway contingent was modest. Cost of living and venues are also relevant factors.

Before the Leinster final, Galway manager Henry Shefflin made it clear he was not one to tell supporters to come out and just wanted to acknowledge those that were there.

Others, like Tipperary boss Liam Cahill, did issue a rallying call this year and urged supporters to start believing in his team.

Shefflin elected to avoid national media after the Leinster final but did talk to local press, including Galway Bay FM.

“I’d expect and will be demanding after the disappointment, they get ready to go again,” he outlined. He went on to praise the fans that made the trip to HQ.

“We were just saying as a management team, everything was with us there. Momentum, we were playing well and the crowd were really with us and willing us on. That was really evident. As a management team, the players themselves are so sorry that we didn’t get the emotion at the end. The victory, what it would have given to the crowd as well as the players.”

Expected score surprises

Once boffins on the terrace totted up wides and shots dropped short. That has evolved to expected scores. A lot of the soccer world will have at least heard of xG at this stage. Basically, it measures the likelihood of a shot becoming a score.

Often it confirms what we know. No one needs to determine the expected score from the Munster final to realise Clare had more than enough opportunities to prevail.

Leading analysis provider GAA Insights (@GAA_Insights) have calculated the expected points results for the provincial championships this year and organised it in a table. One surprise from Leinster was what it meant for Wexford. There was plenty of focus on their wide count against Dublin but that was a theme throughout. Their xPTs difference was 23.22, enough to win four of five games. They had chances.

The surprise in Munster came at the bottom with Tipperary on a difference of -14.7. Is that edge because of clinical finishing or fortune?

Time will tell.