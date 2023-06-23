Fixing defensive frailties should be Galway priority 

Galway’s Leinster final problems were not Cillian Buckley’s goal, Pádraic Mannion’s kick, or the failure of Gearóid McInerney and Joseph Cooney to clear their lines during that nightmare closing act. No, all of the above mere surface burns. Painful and not at all pretty to look at, but nothing that ran skin deep.

Galway’s Leinster final problems had presented themselves well before the dramatic sixth and final minute of second-half injury-time.

Between the eighth and 15th minute of the opening half, Martin Keoghan fired in a goal, while Eoin Cody and Billy Ryan created the openings for another three.

Last-ditch fouling, a fine Éanna Murphy save, and Cody’s failure to keep down his drive meant the green flag was not given a second, third, or fourth wave.

This early exposure of the Galway rearguard became symptomatic of a difficult afternoon for Shefflin’s defence.

Where was the cover and where were the challenges when Walter Walsh carried possession from the 45-metre line for Kilkenny’s second major. The same questions were again asked when corner-back Mikey Butler carried possession from a similar distance out for their third. Galway, when ran at, offered no resistance.

Cathal Moore listened to the post-match analysis. It was analysis that focused almost exclusively on Buckley’s goal, Mannion’s kick, and the failure of Galway players to scramble possession away during that fatigued scramble for possession in the corner where the Hogan meets the Davin Stand.

It was analysis that was misplaced.

The former Galway half-back is adamant that the challenge for Shefflin’s team going into Saturday’s All-Ireland quarter-final is not overcoming any mental scars from how the Leinster final concluded, but rather ironing out the creases that led to the creation of so many Kilkenny goal chances.

Liam Cahill’s Tipp hit seven goals across their opening two Munster outings. They hit another seven against Offaly last time out. Those numbers make clear how there can be no repeat of Galway’s Leinster final openness.

“The biggest problem with the Leinster final wasn't the last incident,” Moore began. “It has been lost that it was the three goals that went in previous that were the problem. If you let in four goals, you are going to find it very hard to win any game. For me, that was the problem.

“It's the collective really that needs to improve. David Blanchfield and Mikey Butler ran half the length of the field for Kilkenny’s third goal. You can't blame the Galway full-back line for that. You'd imagine the Leinster final will be a wakeup call for Galway.

“The supply out the field has to be stopped, Eoin Cody was getting perfect ball hopping in front of him. Runners can’t go untracked, Mikey Butler actually gave the ball to Blanchfield on our 65 before continuing his run and getting the return pass. He should have been stopped before that. No more than for Cillian Buckley, we lacked a bit of cynicism.”

Moore expects a couple of positional switches at the back on Saturday. Mannion to be returned to the half-back line, where Galway need him most. Daithí Burke and McInerney to trade places and return to their familiar full-back and centre-back roles respectively.

As for the Jake Morris man-marking job, Moore tipped Jack Grealish for the gig. The latter, a regular at corner-back for Galway, was stationed at right half-back in the Leinster final to facilitate Mannion dropping back to watch Cody.

“Our best corner-back up to now has been Jack Grealish. You can't go putting Gearóid, or Daithí, or even Pádraic Mannion [on Morris]. I don't know if Pádraic was suited to Eoin Cody.

“You definitely need somebody with pace [for Morris] and Grealish has definitely shown he has pace. He is a tigerish defender. He is the best suited. But you have to be very disciplined.

“Morris is like Lar Corbett. He pops up in unorthodox areas at unorthodox times. He might make 10 runs and might not be anywhere near the ball for the first nine, but he'll score a goal with his 10th run.”

The Tribesmen have edged Tipp in three of their last four championship meetings. Moore, who started the 2001 All-Ireland final defeat to the Premier, predicts Galway to maintain their upper hand of late in this relationship.

“I know there is a lot of focus on the Tipp forwards and the goals they are potentially going to get, but I think we have the forwards to win the game.

“Conor Whelan was on fire the last day. Evan Niland has definitely solved a freetaking problem. Brian Concannon has come into form. The Tipp defenders will have enough to do to mind Galway. Michael Breen is a new full-back. So as the championship goes on, he is going to be tested more and more.

“I think we have enough to win it. I think losing the Leinster final could be the making of this team.”