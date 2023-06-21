Antrim great Neil McManus retires from inter-county hurling

Antrim great Neil McManus has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, ending his long-time involvement with the Saffrons.

In a departing message to the Antrim GAA community, McManus called playing his county "the honour of his life".

35-year-old McManus - who's inter-county involvement began in 2007 - has two Joe McDonagh Cups to his name, as well as multiple Ulster hurling titles.

“These players want to progress, they fear nobody and our top players are as good as any of the top players in the country,” McManus said in an interview with the Irish News, while noting his continued involvement with his club, Cushendall.

The long-time servant has backed his former Antrim teammates to build on the progress made over the last number of years.

“Okay, we still have a way to go in developing the whole panel, but that’s a longer-term process. We’re a very different team than we were three years ago.

“Things have changed in my life, obviously. I’ve a young daughter. I want to spend more time with her and my wife. I’d spend my day working in Belfast in a fairly demanding job and you train so much nowadays, and then you’re home after bedtime."

He continued: “It’s a huge commitment and I never wanted to do it less than 100%. I’m very happy with the way I’m leaving it. I can live with it knowing that I gave it all that I could. I’m really looking forward to giving more to my club."

McManus' time spent in the Saffron of Antrim is one he won't be forgetting anytime soon.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time at home and will enjoy watching Antrim next year and I know they’ll give the fans some great days.

“What a privilege it was to play for Antrim for so long. It was a joy and the honour of my life.”