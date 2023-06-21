Antrim great Neil McManus retires from inter-county hurling

In a departing message to the Antrim GAA community, McManus called playing his county 'the honour of his life'.
Antrim great Neil McManus retires from inter-county hurling

WONDERFUL SERVANT: Neil McManus of Antrim after the Joe McDonagh Cup Final match between Antrim and Kerry at Croke Park last year. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 10:30
Shane Donovan

Antrim great Neil McManus has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, ending his long-time involvement with the Saffrons.

In a departing message to the Antrim GAA community, McManus called playing his county "the honour of his life".

35-year-old McManus - who's inter-county involvement began in 2007 - has two Joe McDonagh Cups to his name, as well as multiple Ulster hurling titles.

“These players want to progress, they fear nobody and our top players are as good as any of the top players in the country,” McManus said in an interview with the Irish News, while noting his continued involvement with his club, Cushendall.

The long-time servant has backed his former Antrim teammates to build on the progress made over the last number of years. 

“Okay, we still have a way to go in developing the whole panel, but that’s a longer-term process. We’re a very different team than we were three years ago.

“Things have changed in my life, obviously. I’ve a young daughter. I want to spend more time with her and my wife. I’d spend my day working in Belfast in a fairly demanding job and you train so much nowadays, and then you’re home after bedtime."

He continued: “It’s a huge commitment and I never wanted to do it less than 100%. I’m very happy with the way I’m leaving it. I can live with it knowing that I gave it all that I could. I’m really looking forward to giving more to my club."

McManus' time spent in the Saffron of Antrim is one he won't be forgetting anytime soon.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time at home and will enjoy watching Antrim next year and I know they’ll give the fans some great days.

“What a privilege it was to play for Antrim for so long. It was a joy and the honour of my life.”

More in this section

Patrick Horgan: 'He is this age.' The most annoying thing you’ll ever hear in your life' S Patrick Horgan: 'He is this age.' The most annoying thing you’ll ever hear in your life'
2023 GAA Football All-Ireland Series National Launch Galway's Matthew Tierney ready for 'do-or-die' decider with Mayo
Clare v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 S Football championship observations: Now that the safety net has been removed...
<p>LATE DRAMA: Carbery's Darren O'Donovan and Carrigdhoun's Mark Hitchmough tussle for the ball during the Cork divisional / colleges SHC at Ahiohill. Pic: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Carbery pip Carrigdhoun at the death to secure semi-final spot

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd