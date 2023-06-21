Conor Glass: "When it comes to game-day the manager doesn’t really have a say"

With an All-Ireland knock-out series to negotiate, Derry captain Conor Glass hasn’t had much time to reflect on claiming a second successive Ulster SFC title and topping their Sam Maguire Cup in the wake of losing manager Rory Gallagher.

After the Fermanagh native stepped down from the role following domestic abuse allegations made against him in the lead-up to the provincial decider against Armagh and replaced by his assistant Ciarán Meenagh, there was a sense that Derry would suffer without Gallagher.

Three victories and a draw since would suggest otherwise. “That was just the way he coached,” says Glass of the perception that Gallagher was integral to the cause. “He was mad on the line. He plays every game with you, as I’ve said plenty of times before.

“But as players you do your training during the week, and when it comes to game-day the manager doesn’t really have a say. It’s us out there coaching each other and I’d say other counties would say that as well.

“As much training as you do during the week, it’s preparing you for the weekend and that’s when the managers can’t really do anything, they can’t control the scenarios that are thrown up. We’ve dealt with that as players really well.”

All the same, Glass is quick to point out that the results in recent weeks and automatic qualification for the All-Ireland quarter-finals the weekend after next are also a tribute to the efforts of Meenagh who had led admirably in Gallagher’s absence.

“There would have been a lot of pressure on him,” Glass acknowledged, “and he’s the sort of character who puts everything into it so to have that fulfilment that you can coach at the highest level… because he has probably questioned himself too.

“He hadn’t taken a county team before, but he had to step up the week of a game and to have that satisfaction of, firstly, winning an Ulster final and then going undefeated through the round robin stages… it’s unbelievable what he’s done so far.”

Glass admits Derry found it relatively easy to cocoon themselves from the fall-out from Gallagher’s departure. “There has been a lot of stuff going on behind the scenes but it’s a different thing for the players. You are sheltered from it to a certain degree. We could have done without it but those are the cards that were dealt to us and we just have to get on with it.”

The Glen man continued about his former manager: “I don’t know the day when we last saw him, I think it was the week of when the news broke. It (the allegations) was so unknown to everyone, it was unknown to all the players. He wasn’t a part of the Ulster final at all. Ciaran was our manager, that was it, and it has been like that for the last month.”