White: "A few harsh questions" were asked after Kerry's loss to Mayo

Gavin White described the difference between their performance against Mayo in Round 1 of the All-Ireland series last month, and Sunday's annihilation of Louth, as 'night and day'.
 Gavin White of Kerry poses for a portrait with the Sam Maguire cup at the 2023 GAA Football All-Ireland Series national launch in Howth, Dublin. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 12:56
Paul Keane

All-Star Kerry defender Gavin White is confident of being fit for their All-Ireland quarter-final tie.

The wing-back missed Sunday's 28-point demolition of Louth which helped secure top spot in Group 1 and automatic qualification for the last eight early next month.

Prior to that, White had been an ever-present in the Championship having missed the first half of the National League as he recuperated from a long-term knee injury.

"I picked up a small knock there during the week in training and unfortunately I just wasn't fit for last weekend," said White at this afternoon's launch of the All-Ireland SFC in Croke Park. "But I should be fit for the next day hopefully."

Sam Maguire Cup holders Kerry must wait to find out their quarter-final opposition but appear to be approaching top form at just the right stage of the season.

White described the difference between their performance against Mayo in Round 1 of the All-Ireland series last month, and Sunday's annihilation of Louth, as 'night and day'.

"Up front we were a lot more efficient against Louth," he said. "Any time you score four or five goals, it's a very good day out. Defensively as well, I think we kept them to 11 points or whatever it was. Any time you keep a team to under 12 or 13 points you're nearly there.

"Unfortunately we just didn't do that against Mayo for whatever reason. It was a mixture of things I suppose. We're just glad that we were able to rectify those things and bring it on to the next game."

Asked what level of analysis was done on their defeat to Mayo, White said a significant amount.

"Questions were certainly asked," he said. "We were just a small bit flat down in Killarney. Losing at home was very disappointing. But no complaints, Mayo were far superior that day. They beat us by five points - it could have been double that.

"We just weren't up to the pitch of things unfortunately. That's just the way it went. There were a few harsh questions asked about defensively, and maybe offensively too we weren't where we were at least year.

"We just tweaked a few small things and brought those into the next game against Cork. We got over the line there and thankfully against Louth a lot of things seemed to click into place for us which is all you can ask for at this time of the season."

