LGFA surprised by statement regarding welfare concerns of female inter-county panels

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) have admitted they were surprised by the statement issued by the Gaelic Players Association on behalf of female inter-county panels.

Senior inter-county ladies footballers and camogie players confirmed at a press briefing on Monday morning that they will play the remainder of this year’s championship “under protest” at the apparent lack of progress shown by the governing bodies and the GAA regarding player welfare issues.

A failure to implement a charter has frustrated the players but the LGFA issued their response to those issues raised later on Monday afternoon.

"The Ladies Gaelic Football Association notes with surprise the statement issued by the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) today on behalf of female inter-county panels," their statement began.

"The LGFA wishes to address some items mentioned in the GPA statement. Despite claims to the contrary, the LGFA was actively involved in correspondence arising from the publication of the GPA’s ‘State of Play’ Equality report.

"The GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association were asked to ‘collectively’ commence discussions with the GPA following the circulation of a memo to National Governing Bodies (NGBs) on Squad Charters in early May.

"On behalf of the three Associations, a response was issued to point out that we are currently in a process of integration, and that inter-county charters will be one of the items for discussion.

GPA members at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dublin Airport.

"The LGFA also wishes to reiterate its commitment to the integration process and dialogue will continue with key stakeholders. The LGFA takes issue with the suggestion that inter-county players are treated like ‘second class’ citizens.

"It should be noted that, in 2023, over €1.4m of Government funding will be allocated to LGFA inter-county squads to assist with player expense claims. Of this figure, over €900,000 is allocated directly to player expenses, while almost €500,000 is designated for LGFA team funding.

"The LGFA’s Central Council continues to recognise and acknowledge the vital role of the inter-county player – and earlier this year agreed that the full LGFA allocation (€1.4m) of Government funding would be assigned to player expenses for 2023, with the LGFA self-funding the team element for counties.

"Additionally, the live-streaming of all adult inter-county games, not shown live by TG4, from the Lidl National Leagues and TG4 All-Ireland Championships, provides inter-county management teams with an outstanding and unique service to assist with internal analysis.

2From the outset, the LGFA and the Camogie Association have worked pro-actively and diligently to secure this much-needed Government support, for the betterment of our players, which is then distributed to the various squads via the GPA, following sign-off by the inter-county support group (ISG).

"The ISG is comprised of representatives from the three Gaelic Games Associations (GAA, LGFA, Camogie), the GPA and Sport Ireland. Since the publication of the ‘State of Play’ report, the LGFA has worked closely with county boards, who submitted figures relating to the preparation of adult inter-county teams during the 2023 Lidl National Football Leagues.

"Figures received indicate that a minimum of €1.8m was spent by county boards in the preparation of teams throughout the Lidl National Leagues in 2023, and with more to come during Championship season.

"This is a significant investment from county boards, who operate in a volunteer capacity with limited resources – and with a full schedule of activity to attend to, both at club and inter-county levels.

"We wish all of our inter-county players well for the remainder of the Championship season and we look forward to more superb action on the playing fields."

The Camogie Association also issued a statement following the press briefing involving the players.

"The Camogie Association was informed this morning of a joint statement by Camogie Association captains, LGFA captains, and the GPA.

"The GPA shared their State of Play document with the Camogie Association, and on June 14th, 2023, the GPA presented the report to Ard Chomhairle at the invitation of the Camogie Association.

"The GPA undertook to provide more detailed information on the Camogie data at the request of the Camogie Association. The concerns outlined in the report were discussed, and it was agreed to consider the more detailed information and identify priority areas to be addressed.

"The Camogie Association remains available for further discussions and awaits the more detailed information. requested.

"Under the current Inter County Government Support Scheme, Inter County Camogie players are eligible for team supports worth up to €14,000 per team, which covers physical and performance support, facilities, nutrition, and gear.

"Additionally, individual annual expenses funding worth €1,673,571 is available to inter county players, which is divided between teams and players.

"This is managed through an annual 'Squad Charter' process, where county boards, player representatives, and team management jointly sign the plan.

"The total funding of €5,641,791 for the Inter County Government Support Scheme in 2023 is equivalent to the funding provided to male counterparts on a pro-rata basis, ensuring equal financial support for both codes.

"As part of the ongoing integration process, a player charter for both male and female codes will be agreed upon in due course."