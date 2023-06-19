Rebels deliver on promise with stunning win over Mayo

Cork 1-14

Mayo 1-11

There had been a small few hints scattered across the season. They were within a goalie’s glove of defeating Dublin. They took a league point off Derry from a position of eight behind. But for better attacking poise, they’d have taken something off the All-Ireland champions last time out. They were getting nearer and nearer to a sit-up-and-take-notice result.

Yesterday was the afternoon Cork threatened to topple a Sam Maguire frontrunner and delivered.

A first championship win over Division 1 opposition since the 2020 Munster semi-final smash-and-grab over Kerry. A first championship win over Mayo since 2002.

And to sweeten what was a stunning and corner-turning victory was the additional rope it afforded Cork to extend their season beyond this knockout weekend coming up. Instead of having to get on the road to Kildare, Donegal, or Galway, Cork will enjoy home comforts.

This contest was three minutes into second-half injury-time when Cork selector James Loughrey held up his index finger to any player whose attention he could command. Cork were two in front. Someone in the Rebel backroom team had read the rulebook and done the math. Cork needed just one more white flag for the three-point win that would take them ahead of Mayo in the group standings.

On score difference they’d be tied, but Cork would have the upper hands in scores for. On 74 minutes, sub Chris Óg Jones provided that potentially season-changing white flag.

It was the eighth consecutive Cork score by a replacement. Between Jones, John O’Rourke, and the outstanding Steven Sherlock, they contributed 1-7.

Another replacement, Conor Corbett, assisted for O’Rourke’s injury-time point. Kevin O’Donovan, meanwhile, drew the ‘45 which Sherlock converted to take Cork back in front for the first time since the interval on 66 minutes.

Mayo, following Jones' aforementioned score, still had time to return the margin to two and return themselves to second in the group. A scorable free in the fifth and final minute of injury-time gave them their opportunity.

Aidan O’Shea was a surprise choice to kick the free. He hadn’t kicked one all day. His effort fell short, Mayo fell to third.

Kevin McStay’s men began the afternoon top of the group and in pole position for a fortnight’s break and direct passage to the All-Ireland quarter-finals. They slumped back out onto the Ennis Road knowing their team bus would be carrying them into the backyard of Galway, Kildare, or Donegal in six days' time. Mayo thought their days of chase and chaos were behind them. Evidently not.

“I am disappointed,” McStay opened. “We were coming down in a great position obviously but very aware of the danger, and I mean that sincerely.

“So we knew it was dangerous, but I would argue that we got into a great position around the third quarter when we got six up. But we didn’t manage it and gave it away fairly quickly.

“[The Cork penalty] shouldn’t have been the decisive play but it looks like it was, and we fell away.”

Parking for a moment Mayo’s disgust at letting slip a six-point final quarter advantage and Cork’s delight in completing a final quarter nine-point swing, this was a convulsive and compelling final quarter.

In keeping with some of the action elsewhere yesterday, Cork and Mayo - well, mostly Cork late on - played their part in belatedly injecting real excitement into this championship.

A defence-first opening half gave way to a wide-open finish. The crowd of 9,210 got to sample a bit of everything. They were certain Mayo would claim the spoils when Tommy Conroy, put in the clear by Ryan O’Donoghue, goaled on 66 minutes. 1-11 to 0-8 they led. They wouldn’t score again, however.

Not much more than a minute later, Colm O’Callaghan won a Cork penalty. Again the Cork midfield of himself and Ian Maguire led. Sherlock converted. The latter added four points in the next seven minutes. The Mayo restart self-destructed. They could hardly get out of their own half. Their powers of recovery were absent. They’ll need to rediscover them at some point before Saturday.

Mayo had trailed 0-6 to 0-5 at the break. They had struggled with Cork’s robust and rigid defending. Paddy Durcan walked into a horde of Cork shirts and was promptly relieved of possession. James Carr, surrounded by Daniel O’Mahony, Eoghan McSweeney, and several more, overcarried. They didn’t score from play until the 22nd minute.

Cork defenders were doing a job at either end. When Rory Maguire wasn’t knocking the ball away from O’Donoghue, he was kicking two points.

Mayo ratcheted up the intensity at the beginning of the second period. Jordan Flynn kicked three points. Their earlier issues were a distant memory.

The second half was seven and a half minutes old before Cork got away their first shot. The second half was 13 minutes old when Cork managed a first score of the second period.

They should have been cut adrift. They weren’t. Their summer looks right promising now.

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (1-5, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free, 0-1 ‘45); B Hurley (0-1 free), R Maguire (0-2 each); C O’Callaghan, E McSweeney, T Walsh, J O’Rourke, C Óg Jones (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mayo: R O’Donoghue (0-5, 0-4 frees); T Conroy (1-1); J Flynn (0-4); C Reape (0-1 ‘45).

Cork: MA Martin; T Walsh, D O’Mahony, M Shanley; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; K O’Hanlon, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; R Deane, B Hurley, E McSweeney.

Subs: S Sherlock for Deane (40, temporary); J O’Rourke for McSweeney (51); C Corbett for Hurley (55, inj); K O’Donovan for Fahy (58); C Óg Jones for Powter (65); M Cronin for O’Hanlon (67).

Mayo: C Reape; C Loftus, P O’Hora, D McBrien; J Coyne, P Durcan, D McHugh; D O’Connor, M Ruane; J Flynn, J Carney, S Coen; R O’Donoghue, A O’Shea, J Carr.

Subs: T Conroy for Carr (HT); E McLaughlin for Coen (52); E Hession for Coyne (53); K McLoughlin for McHugh (67).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).