Donoghue: "For us, it is amassing experience in big knock-out games"

All-Ireland SHC Preliminary quarter-final

Dublin 2-25 Carlow 0-21

Winning Dublin manager, Micheál Donoghue, left Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday with the expected All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final victory. Despite being chased from beginning to almost the final ten minutes, he was happy enough with the way events unfolded.

“We knew coming down it was going to be a big challenge. Having won the Joe McDonagh Cup it was going to be a big opportunity for Carlow. Because it was a home game, there was a huge crowd here and the atmosphere was really good,” said Donoghue as he reflected on a tough battle.

Twice in the first half, Carlow opened up a two-point lead and while they didn’t create any goal chances, they still asked a question of the Metropolitans.

“In fairness there was a nice breeze there and they elected to go with it in the first half. We had to defend. It was 0-13 to 0-12 (for Carlow) at half-time,” noted Donoghue.

Ultimately the favourites did what they had to do to progress to the All-Ireland quarter-final proper but they didn’t demonstrate anything which would frighten future opponents.

A point from Chris O’Leary from the throw-in could well have been a goal. Carlow led 0-5 to 0-3 at one stage. Four of the Dublin starting forwards all raised white flags as Carlow battled picking off scores through James Doyle and Chris Nolan.

Marty Kavanagh’s free put the home side 0-13 to 0-12 ahead at the interval. The Dublin players accepted they needed to improve in the second half if they were to win. A 40th minute goal from Mark Grogan, which was set up by Cian O’Sullivan, laid the platform for the eventual victory.

“We just stressed a few things (at half-time) and the lads pushed on well. In fairness to Mark, he takes up great positions. It is his first year and when the (goal) opportunity presented himself he took it really well,” pointed out Donoghue.

Carlow hit back Dublin with points from Kavanagh and a long ranger from Jack McCullagh. Their efforts were taking their toll. Dublin gradually got the upper-hand and their running game off the shoulder of their ball carriers paid dividends.

Dublin got their substitutions spot on and with his arrival Paul Crummey’s point pushed his side four clear. Fergal Whitely scored two more. In the final ten minutes the eventual winners put 1-6 up on Carlow.

“They are moving well and for us we are delighted they have reached the All-Ireland quarter-final. They have worked really hard over the last few months. For us, it is amassing experience in big knock-out games. We can look forward to a quarter-final next week,” said Donoghue.

The second Dublin goal didn’t arrive until deep into injury time when Cian O’Sullivan’s rocket gave the Carlow keeper little chance.

Carlow were out on their feet. Eleven wides didn’t help their cause either as manager, Tom Mullally, pointed out.

“We had chances. Like everything, if you don’t convert your chances you end up chasing the game and you leave the door open at the back. To be fair to Dublin they persevered, they are strong and are used to playing at a very high level.

“Over the course of 65 minutes we did create opportunities which we needed to convert. That is the same for any game when you lose and haven’t converted your chances. That is our story today,” Mullally added.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke 0-8(fs), C O’Sullivan 1-3 (1f), M Grogan 1-2, D Sutcliffe, C O’Leary 0-3 each, C Burke, F Whitely 0-2 each, D Power , P Crummy 0-1each

Scorers for Carlow: M Kavanagh 0-12 (fs), C Nolan 0-3, J Doyle 0-2, JM Nolan, R Coady, J McCullagh, K McDonald 0-1 each

DUBLIN: S Brennan, J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Smyth, P Doyle, C Burke, D Gray, M Grogan, C O’Leary, D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland, S Currie, C O’Sullivan, D Power.

Subs: C Donohoe for Gray (blood 7), Donohoe for Bellew h/t, P Crummey for Boland (49), F Whitely for Currie (56), D Purcell for O’Leary (66), A Considine for D Burke (68)

CARLOW: B Tracey, P Doyle, C Lawler, J McCullagh, K McDonald, D Byrne, J Kavanagh, F Fitzpatrick, R Coady, JM Nolan, J Doyle, M Kavanagh, J Nolan, C Nolan, P Boland.

Subs: J Treacy for JM Nolan (50), F O’Toole for J Nolan (68), J Doyle for Coady (72).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford)