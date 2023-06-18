Game of inches as Tyrone survive late scare to stay alive

All Ireland SFC Group 2: Tyrone 0-18 Westmeath 0-18

Tyrone came within inches of elimination from the All-Ireland SFC series as John Heslin’s stoppage time free drifted just wide, and the Ulster men held on for a draw that sends them on the road for next weekend’s preliminary quarter-final against either Donegal, Kildare or Cork.

The Leinster side made their exit from the Championship with their standing very much enhanced following courageous performances against Armagh and Galway, and again in this final round robin tie at Kingspan Breffni Park.

Darragh Canavan appeared to have given the Red Hands the win with a ten-point haul, but Dessie Dolan’s braves refused to surrender, and battled back for Ray Connellan to level the game for the tenth time.

It was the Leinster men who displayed all the energy and direction in a first half that saw them take the game fearlessly to their opponents.

Early scores from wing back Sam McCartan and Luke Loughlin, with a superb long range effort, gave notice of their intent to give everything to survive in the All-Ireland series, and the Red Hands were struggling to contain their strong running game.

The loss of Darren McCurry to injury robbed the Ulster men of a vital attacking spark, and it was Darragh Canavan who had to take on the mantle of leadership up front, hitting his side’s first five points, three of them from frees.

Brian Kennedy of Tyrone in action against Andy McCormack, left, and Luke Loughlin of Westmeath during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3 match between Tyrone and Westmeath at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

He had Tyrone in front briefly, but the Midlanders were able to find a response each time, with John Heslin planting a couple of frees between the posts to keep them in front.

Jack Smith and Kevin Maguire were defensive rocks upon which a number of Tyrone attacks floundered, and McCartan and Ray Connellan provided positive energy going forward.

Tyrone did have a goal chance when midfielder Conn Kilpatrick broke through, but ‘keeper Jason Daly responded with a terrific save.

The 2021 All-Ireland champions went back in front with a Peter Harte free, but stoppage time scores sent Westmeath in with a 0-8 to 0-7 interval lead, after the sides had been level on seven occasions.

But Tyrone began to find some momentum in the early stages of the second half, with the Canavan brothers, Darragh and Ruairi, making his first Championship star, hitting two points each.

Loughlin found the space to dart through for a Westmeath score, but Darragh Canavan was in the mood, hitting the target from a tight angle for his eighth of the afternoon, and restoring his side’s two points advantage.

Westmeath refused to die, with Ray Connellan winning possession around the middle and Loughlin and Stephen Smith running at a nervous Tyrone defence.

Heslin chipped away with frees, with Senan Baker and Ronan O’Toole also on target.

Ruairi Canavan edged Tyrone three ahead in the 69th minute, but back came the battling Leinster men again, for Kieran Martin and Connellan to tie it up, and they could have won it, had Heslin’s late free not drifted wide.

Scorers for Tyrone: D Canavan (0-10, 6 frees); R Canavan 0-3 (1f), J Oguz, C Kilpatrick, B Kennedy, K McGeary, P Harte (f) 0-1 each

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin 0-8 (7f), L Loughlin 0-4 (2f), S McCartan 0-2, S Baker, R O’Toole, R Connellan, K Martin 0-1 each.

TYRONE: N Morgan; A Clarke, R McNamee, P Hampsey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, McKernan; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, J Oguz, P Harte; R Canavan, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: K McGeary for Oguz (40), F Burns for McNamee (51), N Devlin for Donnelly (64), N Kelly for Clarke (65), S O’Donnell for Harte (69)

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, J Dolan; S McCartan, R Wallace, C Dillon; J Lynam, R Connellan; A McCormack, R O’Toole, D Lynch; L Loughlin, J Heslin, L Dolan.

Subs: S Smith for L Dolan (42), S Baker for Dillon (45), J Gonoud for Smith (55), K Martin for Maguire (65)

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan)