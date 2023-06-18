Connacht sides the big losers in knockout shakeup 

On a dramatic final day of the All-Ireland SFC round-robin stages, all three group leaders from Connacht going into the day - Galway, Mayo and Roscommon - lost their automatic All-Ireland quarter-final spots.
In Group 1, the combination of Kerry’s landslide win over Louth in Portlaoise and Cork’s three-point victory against Mayo in Limerick meant Jack O’Connor’s side now go straight into the last eight on July 1 or 2 and Cork take home advantage ahead of Mayo for their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final next weekend on the basis of score difference.
In Group 2, previous table-toppers Galway became the only provincial champions not to earn a direct quarter-final place as a result of their one-point loss to Armagh — who clipped them for the best ranking on score difference — and Tyrone’s draw against Westmeath. Finishing a point ahead of Tyrone, Galway will at least have a home preliminary last-12 game next weekend.
In Group 3, Roscommon, who were ahead of Dublin on score difference, surrendered their No. 1 place to them and dropped to third place following their loss against Kildare in Tullamore and Dublin’s handsome victory against Sligo.
On Saturday, Derry consolidated their top place in Group 4 with a win over Clare, whose exit from the championship was confirmed after they were beaten by Monaghan. However, Donegal’s win over Monaghan in Omagh means they will play their next game in Ballybofey. Louth, Sligo and Westmeath exited the championship today.
The draw for the preliminary quarter-finals along with the Tailteann Cup semi-final draw will take place on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland on Monday morning. The preliminary quarter-finals are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday next and the Tailteann Cup semi-finals in Croke Park next Sunday.
Armagh, Derry, Dublin, Kerry.
Cork, Donegal, Kildare, Galway.
Roscommon, Mayo, Monaghan, Tyrone.
Cork v Mayo, Donegal v Monaghan, Kildare v Roscommon, Galway v Tyrone