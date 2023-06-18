Connacht sides the big losers in knockout shakeup 

On a dramatic final day of the All-Ireland SFC round-robin stages, all three group leaders from Connacht going into the day - Galway, Mayo and Roscommon - lost their automatic All-Ireland quarter-final spots.

In Group 1, the combination of Kerry’s landslide win over Louth in Portlaoise and Cork’s three-point victory against Mayo in Limerick meant Jack O’Connor’s side now go straight into the last eight on July 1 or 2 and Cork take home advantage ahead of Mayo for their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final next weekend on the basis of score difference.