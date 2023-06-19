'We can go in with our chest out' - Ryan proud of Lilywhite resolve in defeat of Rossies

KILDARE 1-16

ROSCOMMON 1-15

And the vagaries of this spluttering championship just keep on coming.

Looking nothing like the team that Dublin left in their dust in Kilkenny 15 days earlier, Kildare dug deep to seal second place in the group and the reward of a home All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final that they can’t play in the construction site that is currently St Conleth’s Park.

On the other hand, Roscommon were a caricature of the team that should have beaten Dublin in Croke Park last month. Even with a numerical advantage for a quarter of the game, they gave their poorest championship showing yet and as a result will be on their travels for their last 12 fixture next weekend.

One of five marks scored by Kildare, Kevin Feely’s third fetch and kick of the afternoon gave Kildare their first win since the Leinster quarter-final on April 23. Watched by a 7,058 crowd in Glenisk O’Connor Park, Glen Ryan wouldn’t confirm if they would return to Tullamore next weekend. Asked about the venue possibly being their nominated choice, he said: “It’s no different to Kilkenny. Two fantastic facilities, a credit to both counties. We’ll have a chat and see what way it goes.”

After the draw against Sligo and defeat to Dublin, Ryan was a despondent figure but here he was relieved. “Every night they train hard and they do the things you ask them to do, and our frustration has been not able to get it out on the pitch. But there has been a huge resolve in them over the last 10 days in particular. So, if it came from anywhere it came from their heart, and that’s all we can ask of anyone.

“With a win and a draw under our belt, we can go in with our chest out and proud that you put at least one good performance behind you that warrants us being at this stage of the competition. That is what we did today.”

Down 1-4 to 1-6 at half-time largely down to their indiscipline, Kildare hit four points without response in six minutes to lead by two points in the 54th minute. However, Roscommon struck three of their own to go one ahead on the hour mark.

The sides were level a further three times, Feely’s second mark restoring parity in the 67th minute, when Ben McCormack sent over his third point of the second half two minutes later. A lovely Enda Smith point came next before Feely’s telling intervention.

Facing his native county although he insisted he didn’t “give a shite” who his team played, Roscommon manager Davy Burke made no excuses for the loss. “Outfought, outhunted, outbattled, outworked. That’s it. You don’t win games when that happens to you.” He suggested Roscommon made have believed some of their own press going into the game at the same time Kildare were being dismissed.

“Totally written off – sure it’s completely wrong. Blowing us up and playing them down. Maybe that seeped into our dressing room, maybe subconsciously? I don’t know. But completely wrong. There are no bad teams. There are 16 teams, the Tailteann Cup is there for a reason now. Did Cork beat Mayo today? This nonsense... so every game is a kick of a ball and that’s it.”

Converting two early marks, Kildare were by far the better team in the opening quarter, going into a 1-3 to 0-1 after the 12th minute when Alex Beirne met the ball sweetly before catching it to beat Conor Carroll. Darragh Kirwan had dummied beautifully to initiate the move and Kevin Flynn’s flick into Beirne was just as sharp.

Burke rued the poor start. “We didn’t get off the bus today for whatever reason. It’s something we need to look at. There’s not huge time to do it but yeah, we’re very, very concerned.” The margin was still five points when Beirne was adjudged to have pulled down Cian McKeon in the 17th minute although the evidence was questionable. What was just as dubious was two Kildare players going down holding their heads upon a ball going out of play a minute later as they appeared to run down the clock. Referee Martin McNally booked one of them, Shea Ryan, for his behaviour.

Kildare lost another man to a black card in the 22nd minute and there was no doubt about Ryan Houlihan’s foul being one of the prescribed cynical fouls on Ben O’Carroll. Ciaráin Murtagh converted the resultant free and Roscommon began to make their numerical advantage tell.

By the time Houlihan returned to the field, Roscommon had outscored Kildare 1-3 to no score, their equalising goal coming in the 28th minute. Eoin Doyle lost the ball to Diarmuid Murtagh and he supplied Enda Smith to finish under Mark Donnellan.

Although Feely was denied a legitimate mark in the 30th minute, Kildare's barren spell extended from Beirne’s point to half-time. Dylan Ruane and McKeon sent over the last points of the half. “Probably half-time came at a bad time for us,” admitted Burke. “I thought we were quite on top at that stage. Two points up, I thought we were going well. Couldn’t kick on.”

Scorers for Kildare: A. Beirne (1-2); N. Flynn (3 frees), K Feely (3 marks, 1 free) (0-4 each); B. McCormack (0-3): D. Flynn (mark), D. Kirwan (mark), K. O’Callaghan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roscommon: E. Smith (1-3); C. Murtagh (0-4, 3 frees); C. McKeon (0-3, 1 mark); D. Murtagh (free), D. Ruane, N. Daly, D. Smith (free), B. O’Carroll (0-1 each).

KILDARE: M. Donnellan; R. Houlihan, S. Ryan, E. Doyle; D. Hyland, K. Flynn, J. Sargent; K. Feely, K. O’Callaghan; P. McDermott, A. Beirne, N. Flynn; D. Flynn (c), D. Kirwan, B. McCormack.

Subs for Kildare: D. Malone for R. Houlihan (inj 45); T. Archbold for A. Beirne (55); H. O’Neill for E. Doyle (65); P. Cribbin for P. McDermott (70).

Black cards: A. Beirne (17-28); R. Houlihan (21-32).

ROSCOMMON: C. Carroll; D. Ruane, C. Walsh, B. Stack (c); D. Murray, N. Daly, E. McCormack; E. Nolan, E. Smith (c); C. Murtagh, C. McKeon, C. Daly; D. Smith, B. O’Carroll, D. Murtagh.

Subs for Roscommon: C. Lennon for C. Daly (23); C. Hussey for C. Walsh (44); D. Cregg for D. Murtagh (59); N. Gilroy for D. Smith (61); R. Hughes for E. Nolan (70).

Referee: M. McNally (Monaghan).