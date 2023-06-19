O'Connor: There is a 'one-man band' narrative out there. We think we have multiple threats.

Louth 0-11 Kerry 5-24

The longest, most guttural roar of the day was, as it usually is, reserved for David Clifford, the Fossa superstar making way after 54 minutes of this one-sided Group One clash in Portlaoise having banked another 2-4 for his personal collection.

Clifford had to bide his time. Louth started off with 15 men stationed inside their own ‘45’ whenever Kerry attacked but Diarmuid O’Connor had planted early seeds of doubt in their minds by popping over two points from distance.

Clifford, cooped up closer to goal, liked the look of that and fancied some of the same. Out he went away from the sticks, Peter Lynch following in his wake, and within moments he had twatted two scores over from distance, one further out than the other.

His first goal came shortly after with a cool one-on-one finish and his second arrived via a second-half penalty. Same as it ever was, then? Yes and no. This wasn’t the David Clifford show. And Jack O’Connor was very keen to make that point afterwards.

The Kerry manager singled out Tony Brosnan who offered constant energy and movement in the corner and three points with it, O’Connor for his long-range accuracy, Paudie Clifford and his 1-2, and Seanie O’Shea who top-scored with 1-8.

“We got scores from different areas and that always takes the heat off David,” he explained. “You know, the narrative is out there that we are a one-man band but we think we have threats from a lot of areas.”

That was certainly true here.

Louth had a few early attacks of some note and gave the initial impression of a side that would be systematic and sticky at the back but a side that ran Mayo and Cork so close in this same group was a beaten docket here by the time the first quarter was done.

Did that owe more to Kerry’s excellence or Louth’s weaknesses? Mickey Harte certainly felt it was the former and O’Connor, while mindful of the opposition’s fallibility, was inclined to agree after what has been a “patchy” summer to date.

“Louth will be disappointed with the way they performed but we felt we were going well in training during the week. We felt we were getting more and more comfortable against those packed defences and that’s the key to football nowadays.

“You have to be expecting that teams will pack the defence and you have to keep the ball moving and just have width and depth in your attack and I thought we did that well.” It was, he admitted, probably their best display yet.

The reward, of course, was considerable.

Kerry actually went into this last group fixture in the knowledge that the wrong result here, allied to a similarly unfavourable outcome in the Cork-Mayo encounter over in Limerick, could bundle them out the exit of the Championship’s door.

As it was, Cork’s defeat of the Connacht side in Limerick allowed Kerry to claim top spot in the pool and with that the bonus of a week off when the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-finals are contested without them next week.

“Look, delighted with that really because two weeks is the ideal amount of time between games,” said O’Connor. “It just gives you time to recover and build back up again because a week can be just a bit dodgy at times if you have niggles or whatever.

“Delighted with that but I always thought Cork had a good chance in that game. Cork were very good against us and Kevin Walsh would know those Mayo fellas well against them so it wasn’t a huge surprise.

"Great bonus for us to finish top of the group.”

They continue on now with some badly-needed momentum at their backs but if this All-Ireland Championship has taught us anything then it is to sift lightly through the evidence that is presented to us over the course of any single 70 minutes.

Go back to late April and Dublin had one point less to spare against Laois at this very same venue and Dessie Farrell’s men have struck hot and cold ever since, including in their very next engagement when they scraped past Kildare.

O’Connor will know that but he left O’Moore Park – a venue he regards fondly after winning two Schools titles and a Leinster with Moorefield here – knowing that Kerry’s summer from now on will be spent in the confines of HQ.

“Going to Croke Park, that is where you want to play football.”

The All-Ireland starts now.

Scorers for Louth: C Downey and C Grimes (both 0-2); D McKeown (0-2, 0-1 free); N Sharkey, C Early, L Jackson and A Williams (all 0-1); S Mulroy (0-1 free).

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (1-8, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark); D Clifford (2-4 (1-0 penalty, 0-1 mark); P Clifford (1-2); D O’Connor (0-3); T Brosnan (0-3, 0-1 mark); M Breen (1-0); D Moynihan and T O’Sullivan (both 0-2);

Louth: J Calif; D Corcoran, P Lynch, D McKenna; L Grey, N Sharkey, C McKeever; T Durnin, C Early; C Murphy, C Downey, C Grimes; C McCaul, S Mulroy, C Lennon.

Subs: B Duffy for Murphy and L Jackson for McCaul (both HT); A Williams for Corcoran (44); D McKeown for Mulroy (46); J Commins for Lynch (66).

Kerry: S Ryan; T Morley, J Foley, T O’Sullivan, P Murphy, M Breen, G O’Sullivan; D O’Connor, J Barry; D Moynihan, S O’Shea, A Spillane; P Clifford, D Clifford, T Brosnan.

Subs: B O Beaglaioch for Breen and BD O’Sullivan for Barry (both 47); S O’Brien for Spillane and R Murphy for Moynihan (both 53); R Buckley for D Clifford (54).

Referee: J Molloy (Galway).