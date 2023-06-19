Kilmoyley’s Maurice O’Connor hat-trick too much for Champions Causeway 

Despite the biblical deluge with thunder and lightning that saw even the media box at the Austin Stack Park take in water, the sun shone for the big clash of the evening when champions of 2022 Causeway faced off against the 2021 champions Kilmoyley and it was Kilmoyley who drew first blood with a 4-13 to 1-15 win. It was an explosive display by Maurice O’Connor who used his lightning pace to contribute 3-3 to Kilmoyley’s final tally. The former Kerry attacker stepped away from the intercounty scene during his clubs great All-Ireland Club run in 2021 that saw Kilmoyley reach Croke Park , only to come up short to Naas by a single point.
Interesting also that Kerry senior hurling manager for the past two years Stephen Molumphy and Pat Bennett from his management team were present to see O’Connor score that hat-despite his two year term ending when Kerry exited the Joe McDonagh Cup last month. The indications in recent weeks was that the Waterford All-Star would return for another year at a minimum after Kerry Chairman Patrick O’Sullivan informed club delegates at the June monthly meeting that he was going to meet Molumphy with a view to discussing a second term. Many will see his presence at the SHC at the Austin Stack Park on Saturday night as confirmation that he will be back but nothing official has been announced yet.
The Kilmoyley and Causeway game was tight early on with the sides tied at 0-3 apiece in the 12th minute with Colum Harty (2) and Dan Goggin looking very lively scoring for Causeway while Daniel Collins replied with 0-3 for Kilmoyley. But the momentum appeared to shift when the dangerous Dan Goggin damaged ankle ligaments and had to be replaced. Kilmoyley suddenly upped the ante with Paudie O’Connor, Ronan Walsh, Daire Nolan and Robert Collins to the fore as they moved 0-7 to 0-3 clear by the 20th minute. Daniel Collins (2), Nolan and David McCarthy added points for Kilmoyley whereas Causeway hit four wides with some bad marksmanship. However Causeway were back in the game after hitting three unanswered points but then in the 26th minute O’Connor pounced for a goal and a game changer as Kilmoyley retired 1-9 to 0-8 at half time.
Two Brandon Barrett frees on resumption for Causeway gave them hope as they closed the gap to just two points but then in the 34th minute. Daniel Collins fed O’Connor who shot low past John Mike Dooley. Causeway thanks to Jason Diggins, Gavin Dooley and Colum Harty looked to be back within striking distance of Kilmoyley twice and when Gavin Dooley finally beat John B O’Halloran for a much needed goal, the margin was just a point (2-12 to 1-14) by the 52nd minute.
But O’Connor was not having any of it when he rose highest to collect a long delivery from his brother Paudie and billowed the net for his hat-trick. Philip Maunsell added a fourth goal in the 63rd minute to put the icing on the cake by 7 points.
Abbeydorney beat Dr Crokes 4-17 to 0-16 with the three O’Leary brothers Michael, Brendan and Daniel scoring 2-12 for Abbeydorney in this SHC Group B opening round game. Michel O’Leary ( 2-6), Brendan O’Leary ( 0-4) and Daniel O’Leary ( 0-2) tormented Crokes and if you toss in second half substitute Oisin Maunsell, their first cousin who chipped in with 1-2, then 3-14 of Abbeydorney’s total came from similar blood lines.
It truth it could have been much worse for Dr Crokes as O’Dorney as their profligacy in front of goal saw they shoot 17 wides and Michael O’Leary had an off night from frees, only converting 1/6 in the first half. Abbeydorney also got a great return of 1-7 off the bench so despite not firing on all cylinders, the league champions would well be dark horses to end that 49 year famine without a SHC title. Mark Heffernan scored 0-9 for a gutsy Crokes side while Tom Doyle, Charlie Keating, Conor O’Hare and Brian O’Connor also made valuable contributions for the Killarney side.