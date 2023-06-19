Kilmoyley’s Maurice O’Connor hat-trick too much for Champions Causeway 

Despite the biblical deluge with thunder and lightning that saw even the media box at the Austin Stack Park take in water, the sun shone for the big clash of the evening when champions of 2022 Causeway faced off against the 2021 champions Kilmoyley and it was Kilmoyley who drew first blood with a 4-13 to 1-15 win. It was an explosive display by Maurice O’Connor who used his lightning pace to contribute 3-3 to Kilmoyley’s final tally. The former Kerry attacker stepped away from the intercounty scene during his clubs great All-Ireland Club run in 2021 that saw Kilmoyley reach Croke Park , only to come up short to Naas by a single point.

Interesting also that Kerry senior hurling manager for the past two years Stephen Molumphy and Pat Bennett from his management team were present to see O’Connor score that hat-despite his two year term ending when Kerry exited the Joe McDonagh Cup last month. The indications in recent weeks was that the Waterford All-Star would return for another year at a minimum after Kerry Chairman Patrick O’Sullivan informed club delegates at the June monthly meeting that he was going to meet Molumphy with a view to discussing a second term. Many will see his presence at the SHC at the Austin Stack Park on Saturday night as confirmation that he will be back but nothing official has been announced yet.