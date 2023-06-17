Late Dublin salvo finally kills off stubborn Carlow challenge

Only in the final ten minutes, when they put up 1-6 to 0-1 on their opponents, did the Dubs get breathing space
Dublin’s Conor Burke gathers the ball ahead of Carlow’s Chris Nolan

Sat, 17 Jun, 2023 - 21:17
Kieran Murphy, Netwatch Cullen Park

All-Ireland SHC Preliminary quarter-final:Dublin 2-25 Carlow 0-21 

Dublin returned home from Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday with an expected victory but much to think about from this preliminary All-Ireland senior hurling quarter-final. 

Firm favourites the Dubliners did what they had to do to progress to the All-Ireland quarter-final proper but they didn’t do anything which would frighten future opponents.

The pressure was on the visitors to win but also to produce a performance. On the other hand, after the high of the Joe McDonagh Cup success, the Barrowside hurlers were hoping to further embroider a very positive season.

Carlow probably achieved that aim but questions will be asked of Dublin. Only in the final ten minutes,  when they put up 1-6 to 0-1 on their opponents, did Dublin finally see off the Carlow challenge.

A point from Chris O’Leary from the throw-in could well have been a goal. Perhaps if that had gone in, it would have created self-doubt in the home side minds. It didn’t and Carlow, for long spells, looked every bit as good as their rivals.

In the opening quarter, Carlow led 0-5 to 0-3. Four of the Dublin starting forwards raised white flags in the first half but Carlow battled and picked off some great scores through James Doyle and Chris Nolan.

Marty Kavanagh’s free, his eighth in the half, put the home side 0-13 to 0-12 up at the interval.

The first Dublin goal arrived early in the second half when Cian O’Sullivan offloaded to Mark Grogan and the midfielder beat Carlow keeper, Brian Tracey.

The Dubs got their substitutions spot on in the second half and on his arrival Paul Crummey’s point pushed his side four clear. Before the end, another replacement, Fergal Whitely, also scored two points.

Carlow hit back with scores from Kavanagh and a long-range point from Jack McCullagh. But their efforts were taking their toll. Dublin gradually got the upper hand and their running game off the shoulder of their ball carriers paid dividends.

Whenever Carlow got over-exuberant and fouled, Donal Burke punished them when converting a succession of frees. By the time he left the action he had eight to his credit.

The second Dublin goal was coming but didn’t arrive until deep into injury time when Cian O’Sullivan’s rocket gave the Carlow keeper little chance.

It looked easy in the end for the favourites but the score-line doesn’t tell the full tale.  

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (0-8 frees); C O’Sullivan (1-3, 0-1f); M Grogan (1-2); D Sutcliffe, C O’Leary (0-3 each); C Burke, F Whitely (0-2 each); D Power, P Crummy (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Carlow: M Kavanagh (0-12 frees), C Nolan 0-3, J Doyle 0-2, JM Nolan, R Coady, J McCullagh, K McDonald 0-1 each

DUBLIN: S Brennan, J Bellew, E O’Donnell, P Smyth, P Doyle, C Burke, D Gray, M Grogan, C O’Leary, D Sutcliffe, D Burke, C Boland, S Currie, C O’Sullivan, D Power.

Subs: C Donohoe for Gray (blood 7), Donohoe for Bellew h/t, P Crummey for Boland (49), F Whitely for Currie (56), D Purcell for O’Leary (66), A Considine for D Burke (68) 

CARLOW: B Tracey, P Doyle, C Lawler, J McCullagh, K McDonald, D Byrne, J Kavanagh, F Fitzpatrick, R Coady, JM Nolan, J Doyle, M Kavanagh, J Nolan, C Nolan, P Boland.

Subs: J Treacy for JM Nolan (50), F O’Toole for J Nolan (68), J Doyle for Coady (72).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford)

