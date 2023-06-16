Jack McCaffrey set for return from injury as Dessie Farrell shows hand for  Sligo clash

Jack McCaffrey has been named in Dublin's matchday panel for Sunday's Sam Maguire Cup Group 3, Round 3 game against Sligo in Kingspan Breffni.
The former footballer of the year has been absent since going off with a hamstring complaint in the Leinster final win over Louth last month.
Ciarán Kilkenny, who didn't start against Kildare the last day, is announced among the replacements with McCaffrey.
As unlikely as it is that the below team begins against Dublin, it shows two changes from the side that began the victory over Kildare in Kilkenny - Dean Rock and Colm Basquel's places are taken by Eoin Murchan and Paddy Small.
On the bench, Evan Comerford is included in the championship panel for the first time this season. Stephen Cluxton, who has kept four straight clean sheets since returning to the No1 position, is expected to remain between the posts.
S. Cluxton; D. Newcombe, M. Fitzsimons, E. Murchan; J. Small, S. McMahon, L. Gannon; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy; B. Howard, S. Bugler, N. Scully; P. Small, C. O’Callaghan, C. Basquel. Subs: E. Comerford, D. Byrne, C. Kilkenny, T. Lahiff, P. Mannion, J. McCaffrey, R. McGarry, C. Murphy, L. O’Dell, K. O’Gara, D. Rock.