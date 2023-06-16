Jack McCaffrey set for return from injury as Dessie Farrell shows hand for  Sligo clash

The former footballer of the year has been included in Dublin's matchday panel. 
Jack McCaffrey set for return from injury as Dessie Farrell shows hand for  Sligo clash

FULL FLIGHT: Jack McCaffrey suffered a hamstring complaint in the Leinster final win over Louth. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 09:25
John Fogarty

Jack McCaffrey has been named in Dublin's matchday panel for Sunday's Sam Maguire Cup Group 3, Round 3 game against Sligo in Kingspan Breffni.

The former footballer of the year has been absent since going off with a hamstring complaint in the Leinster final win over Louth last month.

Ciarán Kilkenny, who didn't start against Kildare the last day, is announced among the replacements with McCaffrey.

As unlikely as it is that the below team begins against Dublin, it shows two changes from the side that began the victory over Kildare in Kilkenny - Dean Rock and Colm Basquel's places are taken by Eoin Murchan and Paddy Small.

On the bench, Evan Comerford is included in the championship panel for the first time this season. Stephen Cluxton, who has kept four straight clean sheets since returning to the No1 position, is expected to remain between the posts.

DUBLIN (SFC v Sligo): S. Cluxton; D. Newcombe, M. Fitzsimons, E. Murchan; J. Small, S. McMahon, L. Gannon; B. Fenton, J. McCarthy; B. Howard, S. Bugler, N. Scully; P. Small, C. O’Callaghan, C. Basquel. Subs: E. Comerford, D. Byrne, C. Kilkenny, T. Lahiff, P. Mannion, J. McCaffrey, R. McGarry, C. Murphy, L. O’Dell, K. O’Gara, D. Rock.

More in this section

Mayo v Cork - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final No fear for either side in clash of Mayo and Cork, says Kerrigan
Breen the one Kerry change for Louth clash Breen the one Kerry change for Louth clash
AFL Rd 14 - Port Adelaide v Geelong O’Connor continues to excel away while need for him at home has never been greater
<p>RETURN: Conor Corbett of Cork. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile</p>

Same again for Cork but Corbett returns to panel 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd