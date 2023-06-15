Second half goals seal win for Duhallow over Muskerry

Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC (Divisions/Colleges)

Duhallow 2-8 Muskerry 0-8

Duhallow came out on top in Round 2 of the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC (Divisions/Colleges) at Coachford on Thursday evening. However, other than seizing the winning momentum, both teams were assured of their place in the last four before any ball was kicked.

With only four teams in this unseeded section (following the withdrawal of Beara), the semi-final pairings were already known and repeats were not possible. So, it is Muskerry who will play Avondhu, while Duhallow will be up against Imokilly.

It was the second-half goals from Luke Murphy and Danny Linehan that clinched the win for Duhallow.

Jack Curtin got them moving on the scoreboard after two minutes from close-range, the evergreen Donncha O’Connor who is joint-captain along with Kevin Cremin, providing the pass.

It would be another three minutes before chief-scorer David Horgan curled over a fantastic point from the left flank for Muskerry. The score was two points apiece after quarter of an hour, at which time Muskerry lost county player Tadhg Corkery to injury.

Horgan and Mikey McAuliffe exchanged points approaching half-time. Duhallow, who kicked 11 wides overall to Muskerry’s four, had the best chance of a goal but Curtin’s effort didn’t oblige.

Donncha O’Connor brought his tally to two in stoppage, to leave his side ahead 0-4 to 0-3 at the break.

Duhallow, who had to line out without Conor O’Callaghan after he got injured playing with the hurlers in their win over Carrigdhoun on Tuesday, powered further past their opponents after the restart.

Their first white flag of the second-half came after corner-back Kevin Crowley made a goal-saving block on Michael Desmond. The ball was quickly worked down field by Shane Hickey who struck the woodwork, before McAuliffe tapped over the rebound.

They followed with a Luke Murphy goal on 39 minutes, after his one-two with Danny Linehan.

To their credit, Muskerry kept fighting and kicked three unanswered points - two of these from sub Liam Twohig and one from a brilliant Horgan free, 1-5 to 0-6.

The good work was undone when Duhallow struck their second goal. This time, it was Luke Murphy who was the provider and Linehan smashed to the net. Sub Brian O’Keeffe made it a six-point game.

Again, Muskerry found the target through a Horgan free and one from play from Ian Wycherley, 2-6 to 0-8.

After McAuliffe nabbed his third point, Horgan had a last-ditch effort for a Muskerry goal superbly saved by ‘keeper Kyrle Holland from close range. From the resultant breakaway, sub Liam Moynihan sealed their six-point win.

Scorers for Duhallow: L Murphy and D Linehan (1-0 each), M McAuliffe (0-3), D O’Connor (0-2, 0-1 free), J Curtin, L Moynihan and B O’Keeffe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Muskerry: D Horgan 0-5, (0-4 frees), L Twohig (0-2), I Wycherley (0-1).

DUHALLOW: K Holland (Castlemagner); K Crowley (Millstreet), K Cremin (Boherbue, J-Capt), D Buckley (Boherbue); S Hickey (Millstreet), J Murphy (Dromtarriffe), D Cashman (Millstreet); S Hickey (Rockchapel), D Linehan (Castlemagner); A O’Connor (Boherbue), Donncha O’Connor (Ballydesmond, J-Capt), L Murphy (Cullen); M McAuliffe (Rockchapel), J Curtin (Rockchapel), David O’Connor (Boherbue).

Subs: L Moynihan (Boherbue) for J Murphy (52), B O’Keeffe (Dromtarriffe) for David O’Connor (58), A Buckley (Dromtarriffe) for J Curtin (62).

MUSKERRY: D Kelleher (Inniscarra); D O’Connell (Cill na Martra), W Rohan (Kilmurry, Capt), C Smith (Aghabullogue); B O’Gorman (Macroom), K Kelleher (Kilmurry), K Manning (Uibh Laoire); D Horgan (Macroom), C Gillespie (Aghabullogue); A O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue), A Quinn (Macroom), I Wycherley (Ballinora); T Walsh (Grenagh), D Dineen (Clondrohid), T Corkery (Cill na Matra).

Subs: M Lordan (Ballinora) for T Corkery (17 inj), M Desmond (Cill na Martra) for T Walsh, L Twohig (Aghinagh) for D Dineen (both half-time), E O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) for B O’Gorman (45), M Horgan (Aghinagh) for A O’Sullivan (56).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).