Waterford must call on depth of squad

Waterford Manager Seàn Power understands from his vast experience with his club Mount Sion and Waterford that setbacks are part and parcel of sport and prefers to point to the opportunities provided to others as a result.
Waterford must call on depth of squad

HIGH STANDARDS: Waterford Manager Seàn Power hoping to make improvements from their game against Offaly. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 16 Jun, 2023 - 07:47
Daragh Ó Conchúir

Waterford hope to build on a first-round victory when they resume their Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship campaign with a trip to Cappamore to take on Limerick this Sunday (2pm).

Last year’s All-Ireland semi-finalists have enjoyed a good start to the year under new manager Seán Power, winning the Very League Division 1B title to earn promotion to the top tier and then beating Cork in the Munster Championship – a first win over the Rebels at the 14th attempt since returning to the senior grade in 2016.

They were rocked by a no-show 11-point defeat by subsequent victors Tipperary in the provincial semi-final, however.

The Déise women got back into the swing of things by recording a whopping 2-26 to 1-9 triumph over Offaly in Banagher, after which Beth Carton admitted that there had been plenty of soul-searching following the loss to the Premier.

It was a good response, with ten different scorers contributing to the tally, but Power, who led Waterford to U21 and minor hurling All-Irelands, felt that there was plenty to improve upon.

There are some injury concerns too with Lorraine Bray (shin), Rachael Walsh (thumb) and Clara Griffin (back) not starting against Offaly and though Bray did come on, she seemed to aggravate the issue in her nine minutes of activity.

Power understands from his vast experience with his club Mount Sion and Waterford that such setbacks are part and parcel of sport and prefers to point to the opportunities provided to others as a result.

“These things happen,” Power told the Waterford News & Star. “The benefit of having a strong squad is that when you have a couple of injuries, we have very capable replacements. There is no dip in quality.

“There were a few things we did in the second half (against Offaly) that weren’t anywhere near satisfactory. We set our standards very high in the group. We did a few things that aren’t really the way we want to play the game. It wasn’t the perfect performance from us, there’s loads to work on.”

More in this section

Breen the one Kerry change for Louth clash Breen the one Kerry change for Louth clash
AFL Rd 14 - Port Adelaide v Geelong O’Connor continues to excel away while need for him at home has never been greater
Second half goals seal win for Duhallow over Muskerry Second half goals seal win for Duhallow over Muskerry
<p>FAMILIAR FOES: Cork's Paul Kerrigan evades Lee Keegan, Mayo during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final in 2014. Picture: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE</p>

No fear for either side in clash of Mayo and Cork, says Kerrigan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd