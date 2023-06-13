Tomás Ó Sé: Pressure on Kerry to deliver against Louth

The pressure is on Kerry to produce a strong performance as well as a positive result against Louth in Portlaoise this Sunday, according to U20 manager and former player Tomás Ó Sé.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner's Gaelic football podcast, Ó Sé said their form this season has been a huge concern. Kerry finished fifth in the National League and won the Munster championship last month. Since then, they were beaten comprehensively by Mayo and struggled past Cork.

“Most people wouldn’t be too hopeful that Kerry can retain the All-Ireland this year,” explained the five-time All-Star. Ó Sé said he was hoping for a revival similar to 2009 when their campaign took off after a 17-point quarter-final triumph over Dublin.

“That said, Jack is as cute and as successful. I remember in 2009 we should have been beaten by Sligo. Antrim had us to the wall until 55 minutes. Then we were going up against the Dubs. I’ll be honest, they can say what they like, we were looking forward to the game and everyone was on top of us, but we didn’t know what way it was going to go. After ten minutes, we sparked. The rest of the year then was great.”

There is still plenty on the line in Group 1. Mayo are into the last 12 but can capture an All-Ireland quarter-final place should they avoid a loss against Cork. Kerry do have an outside chance of finishing first, but they will be concerned with overcoming Louth to seal second spot and a home preliminary quarter-final.

Louth, meanwhile, will be buoyed by a competitive clash with Mayo in Castlebar last time out with the home side narrowly holding on for a one-point victory.

Ó Sé continued: “It is (now or never.) The All-Ireland if you go all the way, that is five games. In six or seven weeks the whole thing is over. There is pressure. There is always pressure and the pressure has been building since day one. I think there was talk of the Cliffords coming back early for the league after playing with Fossa in the club championship, they wanted to stay up.

“They won all their home games, lost all their away games. Compare that to last year. Last year and this year have been so different in so many ways. That is the psychological part of it. Right now, teams have to be thinking this is as good a time as ever to play Kerry and take a scalp.

“There are not too many people in Kerry, and I would imagine outside of Kerry, thinking Kerry will successfully defend an All-Ireland. At the same time, the only thing you are hoping is there is a spark somewhere. Right now, it is hard to see that spark. People say after what happened in Killarney, we would have to see it particularly in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. If anything would rise you it would be the red jersey away from home on an unbelievable pitch.

“Cork are not setting the world alight and it didn’t happen down there. All that does is lump more pressure on them. That is what they have to deal with right now. It does not look great for them. At the same time, I am always slow to write them off. If you were a bookie right now, that is exactly what you would do. Compared to Derry, any of the top teams mentioned, would fancy their chances against Kerry right now. But I don’t think they’d enjoy playing Kerry if that makes sense.”

Elsewhere, Ó Sé paid tribute to Cork legend Teddy McCarthy. “I live in Glanmire and often met Teddy,” he said. His remarkable fielding inspired the Ó Sé brothers during their childhood.

“We were out in the back garden. That time when we were growing up Kerry hadn’t a successful team. It was Cork, Meath and the Ulster teams. It was them we were mimicking. (Larry) Tompkins off the ground. Teddy for the high fielding. Darragh would be jumping up. He is a fierce loss.

“Driving through Glanmire you can see the pitch from the road. I don’t know how many times you would see girls and boys underage training and you would see Teddy on the road watching. He had a phenomenal interest in all things GAA, all things sport.”