Munster final takeaways: Against this Green Machine, chances must be taken

It would have been better all round if we were preparing for an additional 20 minutes at full-time.
Munster final takeaways: Against this Green Machine, chances must be taken

HECTIC ENDING: Clare’s David McInerney, Cathal Malone and Tony Kelly speak with referee Liam Gordon at the final whistle Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 08:05
Maurice Brosnan

Clare fail to take their chances 

In the Clare tunnel after the final whistle, Brian Lohan said he had not watched the controversial final incident back yet, but he was disappointed not to get a free and a chance to equalise. 

He had, however, studied the stats. The disappointed manager pointed to their shooting efficiency as criminal and the numbers are damning evidence. The rivals were similar on so many levels, with only a point in the difference between scores on their own puckout. The same is true on the opposition puckout.

Clare had so many chances. In total, they had 48 shots vs Limerick’s 37. Their shooting efficiency ended up at a lowly 48%. The reality is that against an awesome outfit like this Green Machine, you have to make most opportunities count. Clare failed to do that.

Extra-time would have been fitting 

There were invasions of all descriptions in the Gaelic Grounds. The first came prematurely and supporters were sent back over the fence to make space for one final play. Clare made it deep into Limerick territory and then chaos ensued. As green flooded the field in delight, the opposition made for referee Liam Gordon in fury.

Hurling is a hectic game and an exceedingly difficult one to officiate. Overall the free count was pretty even, Clare were awarded 14 while Limerick had 11. That final call, or lack thereof, was a poor one though and the tackle on Tony Kelly in particular was an obvious infringement.

An unsatisfactory end to a sensational final quarter made worse by the scenes after the final whistle. Linesman Paud O'Dwyer sprinted over from the North Stand side after the final whistle and stood in front of Gordon as Clare protested. It would have been better all round if we were preparing for an additional 20 minutes instead.

Assassin Aaron Gillane 

For the match broadcasters, they were left with one of the simplest Man of the Match decisions of the championship. Aaron Gillane was awesome, making the most of any ball that came his way. Conor Cleary was sidelined and Cian Nolan was unable to limit his influence. From ten possessions, he scored 1-3 from play and won two puckouts. 

Diarmuid Byrnes hit the first free of the day from inside Clare’s half and pulled it wide. Gillane took over the next one, slotted it and finished with eight placed ball scores.

How did he summarise the showing?

“I’ve the easy job. I’ve the likes of Darragh and Declan giving in perfect ball. Doesn’t really matter who you are marking. Just to touch on Conor Cleary, he got an awful injury a couple of weeks ago and hopefully he recovers well.”

More in this section

Clare v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Championship Final Grounds for Clare complaint but tactical ploys pay off for Limerick
Clare v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Championship Final Lohan on Gillane: 'A really tough challenge for anyone that is marking him'
Kilkenny v Galway - Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final Lyng holds special praise for Buckley and overall bench impact 
<p>Kilkenny captain Eoin Cody celebrates with the Bob O'Keeffe Cup after his side's victory in the Leinster GAA Hurling GAA Championship Final match between Kilkenny and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

'Plenty of hurling in Leinster' as Kilkenny snatch cup at the death

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd