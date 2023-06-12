Munster final takeaways: Against this Green Machine, chances must be taken

Clare fail to take their chances

In the Clare tunnel after the final whistle, Brian Lohan said he had not watched the controversial final incident back yet, but he was disappointed not to get a free and a chance to equalise.

He had, however, studied the stats. The disappointed manager pointed to their shooting efficiency as criminal and the numbers are damning evidence. The rivals were similar on so many levels, with only a point in the difference between scores on their own puckout. The same is true on the opposition puckout.

Clare had so many chances. In total, they had 48 shots vs Limerick’s 37. Their shooting efficiency ended up at a lowly 48%. The reality is that against an awesome outfit like this Green Machine, you have to make most opportunities count. Clare failed to do that.

Extra-time would have been fitting

There were invasions of all descriptions in the Gaelic Grounds. The first came prematurely and supporters were sent back over the fence to make space for one final play. Clare made it deep into Limerick territory and then chaos ensued. As green flooded the field in delight, the opposition made for referee Liam Gordon in fury.

Hurling is a hectic game and an exceedingly difficult one to officiate. Overall the free count was pretty even, Clare were awarded 14 while Limerick had 11. That final call, or lack thereof, was a poor one though and the tackle on Tony Kelly in particular was an obvious infringement.

An unsatisfactory end to a sensational final quarter made worse by the scenes after the final whistle. Linesman Paud O'Dwyer sprinted over from the North Stand side after the final whistle and stood in front of Gordon as Clare protested. It would have been better all round if we were preparing for an additional 20 minutes instead.

Assassin Aaron Gillane

For the match broadcasters, they were left with one of the simplest Man of the Match decisions of the championship. Aaron Gillane was awesome, making the most of any ball that came his way. Conor Cleary was sidelined and Cian Nolan was unable to limit his influence. From ten possessions, he scored 1-3 from play and won two puckouts.

Diarmuid Byrnes hit the first free of the day from inside Clare’s half and pulled it wide. Gillane took over the next one, slotted it and finished with eight placed ball scores.

How did he summarise the showing?

“I’ve the easy job. I’ve the likes of Darragh and Declan giving in perfect ball. Doesn’t really matter who you are marking. Just to touch on Conor Cleary, he got an awful injury a couple of weeks ago and hopefully he recovers well.”