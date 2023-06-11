Lyng holds special praise for Buckley and overall bench impact 

When Galway and Kilkenny met in the round-robin six weeks ago, it was the visitors to UPMC Nowlan Park who got the more significant bounce from their bench.

Galway’s back-up cast might only have contributed three points that Sunday afternoon on Noreside, but for a team chasing a six-point deficit in the final quarter, they were three very important white flags.

Jason Flynn and Liam Collins both split the posts during Galway’s comeback bid. It was a comeback effort where another replacement, Declan McLoughlin, delivered the equaliser in the seventh minute of injury-time.

In this latest meeting on Sunday afternoon, it was Kilkenny who enjoyed far greater bench impact. It was a bench bounce that ultimately won them the game.

Walter Walsh, a 19th-minute entry for the injured Martin Keoghan, produced a trademark fetch, charge, and finish with one of his first involvements.

The second point of his 1-2 contribution was almost as impressive as his goal. The towering Tullogher Rosbercon clubman stampeded down the Hogan Stand sideline, hopping the sliotar off the ground as he went, and holding off Fintan Burke before fashioning a splendid point.

Pádraig Walsh hit a point, as did Billy Drennan with his first touch. Add in Cillian Buckley’s matchwinner and the Kilkenny reserves supplied 2-4.

“I’m just thrilled for the group that they kept fighting and going to the end. I’m particularly delighted for some of the subs that came in and had a big impact,” said Derek Lyng, settling back into his chair in the auditorium underneath the Hogan Stand.

“Cillian Buckley, I’m delighted for him personally because he’s just so dedicated and is a leader within the group. It’s a great way for him to finish off that Leinster final.”

If Buckley was an unlikely matchwinner, he and corner-back Mikey Butler both being among their green-flag providers was even more unbelievable.

On an afternoon when Kilkenny were without key soldiers Mikey Carey, Richie Reid, and Adrian Mullen, they needed every hand bucketing water, and it didn’t particularly matter where on the field you dirtied your hands.

“At the end you could say it would have been easy for Galway to close out the game, the ball was in the corner for maybe 30 seconds. How many teams would give up there?

“We kept going and we got the ball across. Fair play to Cillian, he took it on and took responsibility. Mikey came up and got a goal too, and that's what we've been saying to lads all year, just drive on and have the confidence to go for it.

“I just felt we were going to get another chance [at the end]. When the ball was played across, if it was saved, it was game over. Look, we are on the right side of it today. We had that little bit of luck. But I think overall we deserved it.”

His old teammate is now two seasons into the Galway gig and without silverware. Lyng, in year one of his reign, has something to put in the cabinet. The importance of such cannot be overstated.

“It’s fantastic. The dressing room, there’s a great buzz in there, and I suppose all through the year, I think we’ve been pretty decent.

“We got to the league final, albeit we were very disappointed with the display that day, and the last day against Wexford we were disappointed. Other than that, we’ve been pretty consistent. And to win today will drive us on even more.

“It gives even the lads that are injured an opportunity as well. It drives them on for the next couple of weeks. The morale, the spirit in the group is going to be even better after today.”