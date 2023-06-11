Lohan on Gillane: 'A really tough challenge for anyone that is marking him'

The last team to win five consecutive Munster SHC titles was Cork. In the losing dressing room after they secured it in 1986, Clare sat silent and deeply disappointed. History has a tendency to repeat itself.

Then Clare bemoaned 54 years of frustration. Now it is 24 years and counting. Goalscoring hero Ger McInerney broke the silence in that team chamber when he wondered out loud: “What must we do to win?”

This time Brian Lohan knows the answer. Their defeat is a stool with three legs. The first is the final minute, when referee Liam Gordon failed to award them an equalising free deep in Limerick’s half. “Disappointing,” is all the Clare boss said when asked of it.

The second was the loss of Conor Cleary. On social media before throw-in, movement coach Shane Flynn posted a picture of John Conlon and Cleary with a caption outlining the “interesting project over the last two weeks getting the bodies right for today. Anything is possible when you take the right approach.”

Despite trying his best, Cleary did not recover from his shoulder injury in time.

“Look, Conor is just a great guy and he made every effort to be there but he wasn’t able to play and that was confirmed for us on Thursday,” Lohan explained.

“Clinically he just wasn’t right. We felt it on Tuesday but it was confirmed on Thursday.”

In his absence, Cian Nolan started on Aaron Gillane. The Limerick sharpshooter hit 1-11, 1-3 from play. Nolan was taken off for Seadna Morey midway through the second half.

“Aaron Gillane is probably one of the best forwards in the game at the moment and if you are looking at traditionally good forwards in Limerick, he is probably one of the best there has ever been so a really tough challenge for anyone that is marking him. He was very good.”

The third issue was their conversion. Clare finished with 12 wides to Limerick’s 10. They had another ten shots either drop short or saved. Those missed chances proved costly.

“Our shooting efficiency let us down,” said Lohan matter-of-factly. “The game is about putting the ball over the bar and when you don’t put it over the bar you don’t win.”

Limerick progress to the final four and a couple of weeks of R & R. A wounded Clare will meet Carlow or Dublin on June 24 in the All-Ireland quarter-final. The challenge now is to avoid a repeat of 2022 when the Munster final showing sapped their energy. Lohan knows that but he this cut is still fresh.

“It is a bit early to be thinking about the next hurdle that is there but we will just take a couple of days now and try and focus on it.

“You just don’t know. You could be gone the next day. You just don’t know. So we will just see, we will try and get ourselves right for two weeks’ time and see how it pans out.”