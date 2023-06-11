Cork Hurling League Round-Up: Kanturk triumph in only Division 1 fixture of the weekend

The death of Leeside legend Teddy McCarthy cast a shadow over the penultimate round of action in the Red FM Cork Hurling Leagues over the weekend.

As Glen Rovers chairman, Liam Martin, said “it almost feels meaningless to be talking about a mundane game” after an emotionally taxing few days for all connected to the Sarsfield’s icon.

Nonetheless, the show went on as a minute’s silence proceeded every game while all the Division 1 action that was scheduled for Saturday was pushed back a week as a mark of respect for McCarthy.

That meant that the only game that took place in the top flight was on Friday night when Kanturk travelled east to play Fr O’Neill’s. The Duhallow side recorded a crucial 2-18 to 1-17 win over an experimental O’Neill’s side.

Rory Sheahan was Kanturk’s top scorer with 0-7, Alan Walsh hit 1-2, Liam O’Keefe scored 0-3 while Lorcán McLoughlin struck for the other goal. Colin Walsh, back to the club after his exploits with the Cork U20s, hit 0-2 while Declan Dalton returned for O’Neill’s and registered 0-8, 0-2 from play.

Conor O’Leary hit 1-2 for last year’s SAH champions, while Liam O’Driscoll, Kevin O’Sullivan, Rob Cullinane and Cillian Broderick all scored 0-2 each.

The result all but ends O’Neill’s chances of making the final against Sarsfield’s but Kanturk find themselves clear of the bottom two though they will most likely need a result against Douglas in their final game and hope that other results go their way to ensure their survival in the top flight.

In Division 2 the final pairing is confirmed with one round to play as Glen Rovers and Ballincollig both secured their sixth victories of the campaign. The Glen can’t be caught on thirteen points and though Midleton could draw level with Ballincollig on twelve points, the Muskerry side enjoy the edge in the head-to-head contest.

The Glen secured their spot in the final on Thursday night as a result of their 0-25 to 2-13 win over Fermoy. The Glen were bolstered by their returning Cork contingent of Patrick Horgan, Rob and Eoin Downey and Eoin O’Leary with Horgan, O’Leary, Simon Kennefick and Stephen Lynam doing the bulk of their scoring while Jake Carr hit 2-4 for Fermoy.

On Sunday morning Ballincollig hosted Courcey Rovers and registered a comfortable 2-24 to 1-12 win. The winners were another team to benefit from the return of their Cork stars as Brian Keating hit 1-11, 1-6 from play while James Dwyer also split the posts.

Cian O’Driscoll was another to impress in hitting 1-3, as was Adam Willis in notching 0-3. Jerry O’Neill and Richie Sweetnam were Courcey’s top scorers as they hit 1-2 and 0-5 respectively.

St Finbarr’s were still in contention for a place in the final as they travelled to Rathcormac to face Bride Rovers on Sunday morning. However, while the hosts welcomed Brian and Eoin Roche and Cillian Tobin back into their ranks, the Barr’s were still short some of their leading lights.

Tobin hit 1-2 for Rovers, Brian Roche 0-3, Adam Walsh 0-7 while Conleith Ryan and Will Finnegan raised the other green flags that all came in the first half. Jack Cahalane was the Barr’s main man with 0-9 while Sam Cunningham hit 2-1 as they came out on the wrong side of a 3-19 to 2-14 result.

Bishopstown’s relegation was confirmed on Friday evening after they failed to take the points away to Newtownshandrum. Goals proved the difference in Newtown’s 3-14 to 1-15 win as Ronan Geary scored a hat-trick of them while Jamie Coughlan was his usual, imperious self from play and dead-balls. Pearse Morris struck for Bishopstown’s goal while Cathal Fitzpatrick hit 0-5 from frees.

Finally, Midleton travelled to already relegated Mallow and recorded a comprehensive 4-26 to 1-13 victory. Paul Connaughton scored 2-6 for the Magpies, Pa White struck for 0-8 while Luke O’Farrell and Ross O’Regan hit 1-1 each. Simon Leneghan was Mallow’s top scorer with 1-4 as Dan Sheehan hit 0-4 and Pa Herlihy 0-3.