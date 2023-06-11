Clare's Conor Cleary ruled out of Munster hurling final 

Cleary has been replaced by Cian Nolan with the full-back's position
BIG LOSS: Conor Cleary of Clare. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 11 Jun, 2023 - 13:24
John Fogarty

Conor Cleary is out of Clare’s panel for this afternoon’s Munster SHC final (1.45pm throw-in), while Peter Casey and Cathal O’Neill also miss out for Limerick.

Cleary has been replaced by Cian Nolan with the full-back's position in the matchday panel given to Darragh Nolan. 

Cleary had picked up a shoulder injury in the Munster SHC round four win over Cork in Ennis last month.

David Reidy and Graeme Mulcahy come into the Limerick first 15 for Casey and O’Neill. Two-time hurler of the year Cian Lynch remains on the bench.

<p>LATE DRAMA: Cork's David O’Leary with Ryan Mitchell of Dublin. Pic: ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Fennelly: Cork were far superior but this Dublin team never dies 

