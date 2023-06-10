Derry dethrone All-Ireland Minor Football champions Galway to book place in last four

Derry 1-13 Galway 0-4

Derry ousted All-Ireland champions Galway with a stylish showing in despite greasy conditions in Carrick on Shannon on Saturday to book their spot in the last four.

The Ulster champions laid their foundations for victory in the first half with Cahir Spiers, Johnny McGuckian and Eamon Young on song.

Spiers carried ball from deep, McGuckian’s low centre of gravity tempted fouls from an over-zealous Galway rearguard and Young’s finish to the net was right out of the top drawer.

The Tribesmen were without pivotal forward Seán Walsh – one of three changes since the Connacht final – after going under the knife earlier in the day to repair a damaged meniscus in his knee.

Jack Heneghan was also out of the equation and it was Derry’s change that made telling contribution.

Cahal McKaigue missed much of the Ulster campaign with an ankle problem. He started at midfield where he came out on top in his duel with Galway skipper Shay McGlinchey.

Linchpin James Sargent started at centre back and his interchanging with Tommy Rogers gave cover to the Derry defence.

Derry missed two chances before Spiers ran into a pocket of space before firing over the opening score of the game.

Spiers made a point for Oisin Doherty as Derry settled into the game early on. Brian O’Malley hit a first score for Galway but it was a brief respite.

The Oakleafers’ middle third control was exemplary. Balls were either fielded or batted down to a teammate an it allowed Derry to keep a hold of the game. They added with to their bow to stretch Galway’s wall of maroon.

Young added a fine point after a McGuckian pass before hitting the only goal of the game. A ball directed to Conall Higgins broke clear and Young came off the shoulder with perfection to hoover up the loose ball and dispatch a bullet to the top corner and Derry were 1-3 to 0-1 ahead after 15 minutes.

Dillon added two frees – both won by McGuckian – and Derry were 1-5 to 0-2 ahead by half time.

Derry won possession from the throw-in and a sustained two-minute spell of keep ball sucked any enthusiasm out of Galway’s half-time advice.

McGuckian won another free for Dillon to tap over and Derry had one foot in the semi-final from as early as the 33rd minute, leading 1-6 to 0-2.

Frees from Charlie Cox and Ciarán Mulryan gave Galway some solace before Derry had a slice of fortune in midway through the half. A fist pass, directed at substitute Padraic Faherty had too much purpose. Had it landed perfectly, a goal was there for the taking. But it skidded in grateful Derry arms.

From the chance to cut the gap to three points, Galway were down to 14 men seconds later when Ross Coen’s black card added to his yellow from late in the first half.

Derry held all the aces and with Galway left to force passes and carry into the tackle, the Ulster side gobbled them up.

Young, Spiers Dillon and substitute e Dara McGuckian all added points as Derry eased their way to a deserved victory and a semi-final shot at Leinster champions Dublin.

Derry made one change with Cahal McKaigue coming in since the Ulster final win over Monaghan with John Boyle dropping out.

Galway made three changes including the loss of influential attacker Sean Walsh. In came Seán O’Flynn, Stephen O’Grady and Ruairí Walkin, Cahir Spiers and Eamon Young were lively in the first half and it was the former who kicked an assured Derry into an early lead.

Spiers was involved in the second score, with Oisin Doherty cutting in behind before slotting over.

Brian O’Malley hit the champions’ opener before Derry took off once again. Fionn McEldowney and Johnny McGuckian were involved in a fine Young score.

With 14 minutes gone, Young hit the net. A ball into Conall Higgins spring loose and he collected possession before giving goalkeeper Walsh no chance, putting Derry 1-3 to 0-1.

Charlie Cox hit the only other Galway score of the half, but it was Derry who took a deserving 1-5 to 0-2 interval lead.

Johnny McGuckian won a free for a Dillon point at the start of the second half and added a point himself as Derry took control of the game once again.

Galway lost Ross Coen to a black card – after his earlier booking – and they were down to 14 men against a controlled Derry.

Spiers, Dillon and substitute Dara McGuckin added scores as Derry eased into the last four.

Scorers for Derry: E Young 1-3, G Dillon 0-5 (4fs), C Spiers 0-2, O Doherty, J McGuckian, D McGuckin.

Scorers for Galway: C Cox 0-2 (1f), C Mulhern 0-1 (1f), B O’Malley 0-1.

Derry: J McCloy; F McEldowney, F Murray, L Grant; C Spiers, J Sargent, O Campbell; C McKaigue, T Rogers; E Young, R Small, J McGuckian; G Dillon, C Higgins, O Doherty.

Subs: D McGonigle for L Grant (43), KB Mullan for T Rogers (47), L O’Neill for O Doherty (56), D McGuckin for J Sargent (58), D McNamee for C Higgins (59).

Galway: C Walsh; T Proulx, V Gill, S O’Flynn; O Kelly, R Coen, B O’Malley; S McGlinchey, S O’Grady; M Mulryan, C Mulher, R Walkin; C Cox, C McDonagh, D Fitzmaurice.

Subs: C McNally for R Walkin (INJ 25), P Faherty for S O’Grady (41), F Ó Conghaile for C McDonagh (43), S Rhattigan for B O’Malley (52), C Gannon for D Fitzmaurice (56).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).