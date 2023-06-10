Wexford outclass Offaly to reach Tailteann Cup quarter-finals

Tailteann Cup: Prelimary quarter-final

Wexford 1-22 Offaly 2-14

Wexford made short work of a lacklustre Offaly challenge in the first of Saturday afternoon’s Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-finals, as only a heroic display from home goalkeeper Ian Duffy prevented the Model County from racking up a landslide win in Tullamore.

After scoring the first point and then falling behind to Anton Sullivan’s penalty goal, Wexford only took the lead for the second time in first half stoppage time, when Mark Rossiter slammed the ball to the net after a typically direct, incisive move right through the heart of the midlanders’ defence.

Yet even at that stage of the game, there was little doubt about the inevitable result, as Offaly were only kept in the game by the assistance of a significant breeze. In terms of energy and power, they were a distant second best to Wexford throughout, who had to work infinitely harder to create chances, and did just that.

Eoghan Nolan, Brian Molloy and Mark Rossiter kicked some excellent points in the opening half, capitalising on some efficient approach play, but they could easily have added at least a couple more goals. Rossiter palmed one effort onto the crossbar just before Offaly came back down the field to win their penalty for a foot block on Rúairí McNamee, and Duffy also made outstanding saves to block goal-bound efforts from Páraic Hughes and Glen Malone.

Ciarán Donnelly struck the first point of the second half to reduce the gap to two points, 1-10 to 1-8, but things quickly fell apart from there for Offaly, with Joe Maher’s second yellow card really piling on the pressure.

Seven of the next nine points went Wexford’s way, as they continued to rack up the scores with relative ease. The lack of any urgency or zest on Offaly’s part was evident in the fact that Wexford scored their entire tally of 1-22 from open play, and while substitutes Bernard Allen and Nigel Bracken did their best to stem the tide, by the time Aaron Leavy flicked in Offaly’s second goal deep into stoppage time, they were a well-beaten team.

Scorers for Wexford: M Rossiter 1-4, E Nolan 0-4, B Molloy 0-3, K O’Grady 0-2, G Malone 0-2, R Brooks 0-2, B Brosnan 0-2, P Hughes 0-1, N Hughes 0-1, J Tubritt 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: A Sullivan 1-1 (1-0 pen), N Dunne 0-3 (0-1f), R McNamee 0-3 (0-2f), B Allen 0-3 (0-1f), A Leavy 1-0, C Farrell 0-2 (0-1m), C Donnelly 0-1, P Cunningham 0-1.

WEXFORD: D Brooks; B Cushe, E Porter, M Furlong; G Malone, D Furlong, B Molloy; L Coleman, N Hughes; P Hughes, E Nolan, A Tobin; R Brooks, M Rossiter, K O'Grady.

Subs: B Brosnan for O’Grady (50), C Kinsella for Nolan (60), D Lyons for Tobin (62), J Tubritt for Brooks (65), L O’Connor for M Furlong (67).

OFFALY: I Duffy; C Donnelly, D Hogan, D Dempsey; L Pearson, C McNamee, C Donohoe; P Cunningham, A Leavy; J Hayes, R McNamee, A Sullivan; C Farrell, J Maher, N Dunne.

Subs: N Bracken for Donohoe (45), B Allen for Dunne (45), J Evans for Farrell (48), M Tynan for C McNamee (55), A Brazil for Donnelly (60).

Referee: David Murnane (Cork).