Paddy Lane hits 1-7 as Kerry see off Kildare in MFC quarter-final

All-Ireland MFC quarter-final

Kerry 2-13 Kildare 1-11

Kerry were nowhere near as revved up or regimented as their Munster final display. Then again, they didn’t need to be. In this All-Ireland quarter-final, they did enough and no more.

The Munster champions only once trailed the beaten Leinster finalists. The last time the two teams stood level was on 34 minutes.

Paul O’Dea and the excellent Joey Cunningham had kicked back-to-back points to bring the Lilywhites level at 0-8 to 1-5. They were the first two points Kildare had kicked from play, their three first-half white flags coming from the placed-ball.

The Kerry response was to put down the boot for the first time in this fixture. Paddy Lane, as had been the case in the first-half when Kildare briefly snuck ahead, provided said response.

First, there was a point to send them back in front. Then a goal. Whether the green flag was intentional or not, we’re not sure.

Ben Murphy and Tomás Kennedy chipped in with a pair. From level pegging to Kerry six in front. 1-11 to 1-5. Job done. Semi-final spot booked.

Murphy and Evan Boyle were an impressive midfield partnership. It was Murphy, after Kerry had lost Kennedy to a black card on 58 minutes and Kildare had closed to within four following a smattering of fine points from Joey Cunningham, who charged through the centre for a 61st minute goal to make certain of the outcome.

By comparison with the high-octane opener at Nowlan Park, the pace to the Kerry-Kildare first half wasn’t so much pedestrian as it was going backwards. It was a first half of little energy or lift.

What saved it was the talent and trickery of Kerry corner-forward Paddy Lane. He had 0-4 to his name by half-time, all bar one coming from open play. His first was kicked within a few seconds of the throw-in. An indicator of what was to come.

He and Kerry could have finished the half with greater tallies (0-7 to 1-3 they led at the break). Lane was off target for a white flag on one occasion. On another, his green flag shot was deflected by Kildare goalkeeper Cathal Moore onto the post.

When Harry Redmond goaled on 21 minutes to move Kildare in front for the first and only time in this quarter-final, it was Lane who posted the Kerry reply less than a minute later to bring them immediately back on level terms. Fellow corner-forward Dara Hogan added his name to the scoresheet two minutes later to reposition them back out in front.

In essence, that was the quarter-final in a nutshell. Kildare were game and didn’t lack for effort, but their opponents didn’t need to overextend themselves to answer whatever the young Lilywhites conjured up.

Scorers for Kerry: P Lane (1-7, 0-3 frees); B Murphy (1-1); J Hoare (0-2, 0-2 frees); P Fitzgerald, T Kennedy, D Hogan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kildare: J Cunningham (0-8, 0-4 frees); H Redmond (1-0); C Moore (0-1 free), J McCabe (0-1 free), P O’Dea (0-1 each).

Kerry: J Hoare (Dingle); D Mulvihill (Tarbert), G Evans (Keel), I Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds); P Moynihan (Rathmore), K O'Shea (Kilcummin), P Walsh (Listowel Emmets); E Boyle (Ballyduff), B Murphy (Austin Stacks); P Fitzgerald (Castlegregory), T Kennedy (Kerins O'Rahillys), S Ó Cuinn (An Ghaeltacht); D Hogan (Milltown/Castlemaine), O Healy (Asdee), P Lane (Austin Stacks).

Subs: R Carroll (Austin Stacks) for Ó Cúinn (35); S Gannon (Laune Rangers) for Hogan, D O’Keeffe (Moyvane) for Healy (both 44); R O’Connell (St Senan’s) for Fitzgerald (48); A Ó Beaglaioch (An Ghaeltacht) for Walsh (58).

Kildare: C Moore (Sarsfields); A Tilly (Maynooth), R Murray (Naas), L Kelly (Milltown); R Lawlor (St Laurence’s), J Donnelly (St Laurence’s), C Moran (Athy); E Boyle (Carbury), S Murphy (St Laurence’s); P O’Dea (Maynooth), T Donlan (Round Towers), H Redmond (Sarsfields); L O’Connor (Naas), J Cunningham (Allenwood), E Donnelly (Ellistown).

Subs: J McCabe (Castlemitchell) for O’Connor (45); D Kinch (Castledermot) for E Donnelly (47); M Chambers (Maynooth) for Kelly, C Keaveny (Athy) for Donlan (both 50); D Colbert (Clane) for Murphy (55).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).