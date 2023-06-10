Paddy Prendergast: 'The Normans were serious workers. That influence is still there.'

Paddy Prendergast’s hurling career with Kilkenny gathered two main threads: the red of Cork and the maroon of Galway.

A Clara clubman, he played in five Senior Finals between 1978 and 1987. Three fell against Cork, two against Galway. He was captain for the loss to the Westerners in 1987. This man turns admirably pithy: “The best thing about that year was that Neal, our youngest lad, was born on the day of the Leinster Final.”

We are sitting in his kitchen, taking tea, in the old stone farmhouse he has called home for over 40 years. “People thought I was cracked when I bought this place,” he relates, easy of laugh. “Maybe they still do. But my father backed me. I believe in destiny, and I feel I am meant to be here.”

Prendergast farms in Higginstown, a Clara townland, a few miles out from Kilkenny. The area is a sheltered stretch of good ground under the relative height of Johnswell. This time of the year, around this place, the ditches become arcades of lushness. “The house is here since Penal times, the 1730s,” he explains. “We have done a lot with it, but there’s always something else. There is a lot of history here, and you have to look after it.”

Paddy Prendergast? An exceptional hurler and defender. Not enough is known about him, even in his home county. Born on February 8, 1958, he is of Norman stock, long of leg and straight of back. Prendergast operated in that classic upright style, arms fully extended, able to strike from in front of himself, left and right, without needing to step sideways. Although hardy out, he was a tremendous stickman.

“I gave a long time as a young fella trying to perfect the skills,” he states. “Without the skills, you have no real confidence. And without confidence, you have nothing, when it really counts.”

He enjoys my mention of a particular Kilkenny type: “No one has really come at it from that angle before, as regards hurling. Kilkenny is steeped in Norman blood, of course, the Butlers and the Castle. You go back to the Danes and the Vikings. They were plunderers, basically.

“The Normans came in to do a job, to sort out a row between the King of Munster and the King of Leinster. They were mercenaries and they were disciplined. They married into the Irish scene. They were organised and became good builders, good farmers. They were serious workers. That influence is still there.”

To him, Galway likewise means more than next Sunday’s hurling contest. “I’ve always had great admiration for the West in a farming context,” he emphasises. “They rear great cattle. They do things very well, working off not near as good ground. They’re shrewd. They don’t complain. They’re not moaners. They get on with it. They like to get what they’re entitled to. But they’re not grabbers.”

Prendergast’s career spliced two distinct kinds of talent. Face value, his rise unfolded a classic Kilkenny arc, national school out the country followed by boarding at secondary school in the town. He won a Schools All Ireland with St Kieran’s College in 1975, adding a Minor All Ireland the same year. An U21 All Ireland followed in 1977. The Senior summit lay just two years off, when Galway were defeated. An All-Star came in 1982. This candidate swept the packet.

“I had played in seven All-Ireland Finals at 21,” he notes. “So I had a bit of pedigree, where hurling was concerned.”

The seeming orthodoxy can mislead. Paddy Prendergast’s career? Driven by maverick talent. Childhood was marked by the loss of his mother when he was two years old, the second youngest of ten children. Some years later, his father remarried and had three more sons. “I guess I grew up young,” he has said. “And I guess I had to grow up younger than most.”

Leinster Hurling Final 1987: Paddy Prendergast with the trophy. Pic: ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

Authority never sat easily with him, which is often the case with the best farmers. Thoughtful and well read, Prendergast has always been an independent spirit, never afraid of forming an alternative opinion. He gave a remarkable interview to the ‘Irish Life and Lore Series’ in 2009.

At one point, his first evening in secondary school is described. “I was fond of reading the Victor comic. And I was particularly fond of reading about Alf Tupper, who was always about to run in some important final or other. I was in study and had the comic out on the desk.

“Next minute, this cane came down on my hands. Then I was called up to the priest’s room, and caned severely on both hands. Very badly. That sort of finished me with school. I was sort of there and not there.”

Prendergast continues: “It was a battle of wits between us for the five years, between myself and that priest. Interesting experience, but a tough one too. Very tough at times. I suppose being a hurler helped a bit. We were looked after that bit better, fed that bit better. And you couldn’t really be expelled.”

A walk around the farm is suggested. Out in the front yard, he points to an outhouse door: “See that? I put it there, as a temporary job, 25 years ago, and it’s still hanging in. Drives me mad every time I walk into the yard. I was going to do up that building, but I bought a tractor instead.”

This June evening carries the specific peace of inland Ireland. No wonder Patrick Kavanagh thought hawthorn blossom a form of immortality. An old lane across the road, running slightly uphill, is the access point to his acres.

“That’s known as The School Field,” he says, as we stand before the first one on our left. “There was a schoolhouse up this lane back the years, and before that a hedge school in the Penal times. This is an old roadway up to the later school.”

Further up, across in the far left corner, a site is marked out. “Neal and Lorraine are building there,” he details. “They have put in their own roadway on the other side.”

His youngest son, who won Minor (2003) and U21 (2006, 2008) All Irelands with Kilkenny, married a daughter of Liam Fennelly, Kilkenny teammate of the 1980s. David Prendergast, eldest son, won at Minor (2003), U21 (2006) and Intermediate (2008). Shane Prendergast, middle son, won at Intermediate (2008) and Senior (2015).

As we walk, Paddy Prendergast presses the hinges of his life: “I bought Higginstown in 1980. Everything changed then. My goal became not winning more All-Ireland medals but to get this place paid for. My bank manager was a Cork man and I would have been at double nothing bringing in an All-Ireland medal to show him. And then my father died shortly after I came here. So I was on my own.

“The biggest problem was that the interest rates, back then, started at 20%, and actually went up as far as 24%. I was giving the bank shocking money, just to service the loan.”

This new life proved hard to compartmentalise. As he recounts: “I was playing a game against Galway shortly after I came here. I remember Dick O’Hara getting a bad belt in the eye the same day. I mustn’t have hurled too well. We went for the bite to eat afterwards, and as I walked into the restaurant I could hear someone saying: ‘Sure, how could Paddy Pender hurl well… That man is under savage pressure with money.’

“He was holding court, with a crowd around him. Then I appeared. My man said: ‘He won’t last six months.’ I said to him: ‘Hang on, I might last longer than that.’ You could hear a pin drop. Who was it only a neighbour from at home…”

A slant attitude to the game? Right back to childhood and youth. Paddy Grace, famously benevolent, was a star hurler and Secretary of the Kilkenny County Board between 1947 and 1984. Prendergast’s affection is transparent as we head further into the farm, stopping to look at sucklers, a promising young bull. “Only for Paddy, I’d probably have never hurled for Kilkenny,” he insists. “He must have seen something in me. He used to come out to the homeplace in Clara, coaxing me in, at underage and that.

“He kind of adopted me as a young fella, because of me losing my mother, I suppose. I was a bit of a wild card. I could take it or leave it, real handy. As a kid, I was more interested in farming.”

Summer’s intersection of work and play? A tight problem from the start. Prendergast remembers an U14 game for Kilkenny: “I had given the early evening milking around 50 cows with Pat Baker, a Dingle man who worked for us at home. So I cycled into town for the match, only to get bawled at by the manager for being late. I was so mad that I went out and played a great game, but couldn’t move at all for the last 15 minutes of the second half. Pure flaked out, between everything.”

He elaborates: “I learned a big life lesson that day. I was 12 cows ahead of Pat when we were halfway through, but only two cows ahead of him at the end. Sure and steady…”

The friction endured. “Training was always a problem,” Prendergast summarises. “I had to get a day’s work done, and work doesn’t end at teatime in the summer for a farmer. Some people could not seem to see that.

“I even asked the County Board for some help in 1987, because I was captain. I needed someone here cutting the corn if I was gone in training. A small thing would have been a big thing at that time. But they said to me: ‘If we did it for you, we’d have to do it for everyone.’ That’s the way it was. And I finished up with the county after ’87.”

There is a coda: “But I have Galway to thank for what I consider my best ever performance with Kilkenny. The All-Ireland semi-final of 1982. I had been dropped after the Leinster Final, and only found out I would be playing the day before. I was fair mad. I thought at the time moving me from full back to wing back was ultimately a way of moving me on.

“Anyway, that Saturday, I had been all day on the combine and I was dry. So I went down to The Pike [local pub] and had maybe half a dozen pints of stout. A local character was watching me, wondering what I was at. As I was heading off, he rolled a baby Powers down the counter to me. He says: ‘Here, I’d say you’ll need that in the morning.’ I rolled it back to him and said: ‘I’ll be grand.’ He bought me a pint in there the following night, after we had beaten Galway by ten points.”

There might have been no Celtic Cross at all. We are standing at a gate, looking at what I am told is The Quarry Field, before looping back to the house. Prendergast smiles as he slides open an alternative door: “Things weren’t working out that well in 1978, in various ways, and I was heading for Australia. I had the ticket got. I was disappointed not to get an All-Star that year.

"And I could easily have been in Australia the next year. But the possibility of buying my own place came up, and that was what kept me in Kilkenny.”

He concludes: “But I was delighted to have my father still alive when we did win against Galway in ’79. That meant a lot, because he took fierce pride in it. Everyone had been writing off Kilkenny at that stage. The great team of the seventies was gone, and all the rest of it. In 1979, we supposedly had a poor team. But sometimes, when you are an underdog, it stands to you.”

Everything is a clock. The Leinster Final each year, the elderflower blossom pressing its case in the ditches of his fields, the white wild roses beside them. Paddy Prendergast takes a handful of small roses and smells.

He is happy: “The scent is not really there yet, but it will come on. It’s only June.”