Armagh and Galway's request to move game to Croke Park rejected

The Central Competitions Control Committee have turned down a request from Armagh and Galway to move their Sam Maguire Cup Group 2 game to Croke Park on Sunday week.

For a number of reasons, the counties’ application to switch the game from Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada in Carrick-on-Shannon was rejected. With both teams having qualified for the knock-out stages, the fixtures body maintain the Leitrim venue is suitable for the game, which has a 4pm throw-in.

With a capacity of approximately 10,000, the game could sell out but less than 10,000 were at the Tyrone-Armagh game in Omagh last weekend and under 4,000 were in Mullingar for Galway’s win over Westmeath.

A post on Armagh’s official Twitter account read: "We understand that many of our loyal supporters will be disappointed by this as our request for a change of venue to Croke Park was denied.” Meanwhile, the review of Donegal’s talent academy, finance and governance structures has revealed 14 “high risk” findings.

Defined as areas “which represents a significant weakness in the current control environment, financial management or governance and required immediate action by management”, the high risks comprise over half of the observations/recommendations in document compiled by a joint Ulster GAA/national GAA committee is a chastening one for the county board. Club secretaries recently received the report after the report body met with the county committee on Tuesday.

Donegal were discovered to have breached a rule by issuing their 2022 financial statements the day of county convention last December. Accounts must be issued to club secretaries and the outgoing county committee at least a week before convention.

A conflict of interest was confirmed as members of the county committee were confirmed to be employed or consultants of the body. A risk of unauthorised payments was detected by the bank mandate not being updated and the online bank system only allowing for single authorised payments. The report also found that some payments did not have sufficient back-up to support them, while there was a lack of regular financial reporting and monthly financial management procedures.

There was a lack of evidence that a finance committee had been established as is also required by GAA rule with no written procedure for the use of a credit card and no receipts for expenses incurred.

Accounts were found not to be audited to current financial standards, while there was a reliance on the auditor in preparing the previous accounts.

As regards the academy, not all coaches and personnel had completed safeguarding training or been Garda vetted and there was a reminder that there are minimum coaching qualifications required for coaches to fill positions.

It is proposed Donegal appoint a head of operations with an interim position appointed from Ulster GAA/Croke Park for the time being.

