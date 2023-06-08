Lack of understanding central to Cork-Kerry penalty call criticism, says Gough

David Gough believes there was a lack of understanding of the black card/penalty rule that he applied in last Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Group 1 game between Cork and Kerry in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Meath referee awarded Kerry a second-half penalty and sin-binned Seán Powter for his foul on Paul Geaney outside the small parallelogram as it denied a goal-scoring opportunity, as the rule stipulates.

Gough said Cork manager John Cleary’s reaction towards him and in his post-match interviews demonstrated that he did not know the rule.

Asked about the reaction, Gough said: “Ignorance in that there may have been a lack of knowledge or understanding of the rule. When I explained on the pitch to the Cork players what was happening they seem to go, 'Oh, okay'. And they were fine about it.

“When I was walking off the pitch John Cleary was giving out to me that he said he had seen the incident back and it was outside the penalty box, that it was never a penalty.

PENALTY: Cork’s Sean Powter fouls Paul Geaney to concede the game's decisive moment. Cork protested strongly afterwards about the decision by referee David Gough.

"I then explained the situation to him and I'm listening to him on the radio going home and he's saying it was never a goalscoring opportunity. So even he didn't understand what was going on.

“And it's a difficult one because players first of all weren't aware of the rule and second of all then people, pundits, media, managers didn't have a great understanding of the rule and the language of the goalscoring opportunity and what that actually constitutes. So that's why there was so much confusion about it.”

Gough revealed the decision was backed up as the right one in a referees meeting on Wednesday night.

“It has been discussed at the highest level last night among the elite referees on the national panel, and there was a unanimous decision made that it was 100% the correct decision. And I only got to see it once. I got to see it in real time. And we have a situation where you know, people are viewing this back 10 and 15 times and still can't arrive at the correct decision.”

Mick O’Grady’s foul on Niall Scully in the Dublin-Kildare game in Kilkenny later that Saturday evening was also discussed but Seán Hurson’s colleagues and administrators agreed that he was accurate not to award a penalty and issue a black card.

“There was a potential one in the Dublin game last weekend and I know Paul Flynn was calling for greater consistency. However, the Dublin one was not a pulldown so it couldn't be considered a black card. Therefore, the goalscoring opportunity, part of the rule doesn't come into play.

“We have a very good understanding as to where these fouls fit in the language of the rules. Yes, the foul was cynical and it prevented a goalscoring opportunity but no, it was not a black card foul, so therefore the application of that rule didn't come into play.”

Speaking at SuperValu’s launch of their “Wear With Pride” laces initiative for Pride 2023, Gough readily admits he has become a better referee since the GAA participated in Dublin Pride march in 2019 when John Horan was GAA president.

“I can remember sitting in the president's box after the All-Ireland final in 2019, and I was almost in tears explaining to him the sort of self-confidence that came from the self-acceptance and that self-acceptance coming from the GAA. That they had finally accepted me and were willing not only accept me but to publicly put me out there as someone we're very proud of.

Gough, who came out publicly in 2011, said: “I was allowed go on ‘The Late Late Show’. For a referee to receive permission (to do that) – we would always have to receive permission to do media – and then to walk in Pride, that gave me a huge swelling of self-confidence.

“We often talk, particularly where I work in a school, that people say they want to bring their full selves to work. It should be no different on the football field. As a human being, I should be bringing my full self to my job as a referee. In 2019, that was the first time I was allowed do that. I definitely saw a big jump in the standard my refereeing that year.”

*Produced in Donegal, rainbow laces will be available to purchase in SuperValu stores nationwide for the month of June, with proceeds going to support Belong To, LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland.