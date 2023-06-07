McGuigan: Nothing has changed since Gallagher left Derry role

Shane McGuigan has insisted that Derry's Championship challenge hasn't been affected by Rory Gallagher's departure, maintaining it's been a 'seamless' transition to new manager Ciaran Meenagh.

Gallagher took the Oak Leafers from Division 3 football to the brink of back to back Ulster title but resigned last month less than 48 hours before they beat Armagh to retain the Anglo Celt Cup.

Gallagher opted to 'step back' initially, following allegations of abuse made by his estranged wife Nicola Gallagher, with Meenagh stepping up from a backroom team role to the manager's position, a move that was made permanent days after the Ulster final.

Derry have since drawn with Monaghan and beaten Donegal in the All-Ireland series, leaving them in a strong position to secure a quarter-final position ahead of their final round robin game against Clare.

Asked how much, if any, disruption there was in the lead up to the Ulster final, attacker McGuigan insisted very little.

"Honestly, there hasn't (been)," said the PwC GAA/GPA Player of the Month for May. "You could speak to any of the team and they would say the same. But I'd say any inter-county player at the minute would tell you that there's not much training being done with the heavy schedule anyway.

"We only had a week between the games against Monaghan and Donegal. All the training has been done in the months of February, March and April. It's about trying to keep the boys fit and fresh, making sure that we don't pick up injuries. If you pick up an injury now your season could be over.

"So nothing much has changed since Ciaran stepped into his role, he knows our strengths as a team and the training schedule. The training has been very similar. No, we have always talked about it being player driven and it has just continued that way."

McGuigan said former Tyrone player Meenagh has taken the upgrade in his stride, something that was possible due to his familiarity with the group.

"Ciaran was in with us the year before Rory stepped in but the boys were keen on keeping Ciaran (at that stage) because we knew the type of man he was first and foremost," said McGuigan.

"He had a really good way about him on the training pitch. He's a brilliant trainer and the things that he sees in games, it really opened our eyes up about football at that time.

"Then Rory brought it on to another level and Ciaran's said himself that he learned off him so nothing's changed in how we train. Ciaran knows our strengths as a team and training is always built around that and for the last while they've just continued to build around that."

Derry, currently tied on three points with Monaghan in Group 4, and locked on the same scoring difference, may need to beat Clare by a significant margin in their final round robin game on Saturday week in Longford to advance as table toppers.

"It could come down to score difference but, honestly, we're not looking at that," said McGuigan. "We've played Clare enough to know that they have quality footballers. With the way they set up, they're really hard to break down. And they break at real pace. Trust me, we'll not be looking at score difference, we'll just be trying to make sure that we beat them to start off with.

"They're the second seed in the group and they're the second seed for a reason. They beat Cork and you saw how close Cork ran Kerry last weekend."

McGuigan reckons Derry shouldn't necessarily be in this position anyway, battling for an All-Ireland quarter-final place despite being provincial champions. He has called on the GAA to consider giving provincial winners a free pass to the last eight of the All-Ireland race.

Like Leinster and Munster champions Dublin and Kerry, the Ulster champions were far from their best in their subsequent group game, drawing with Monaghan.

"I think there maybe could have been a bit more incentive attached to the provincials," said McGuigan.

"I know we're a bit selfish in Ulster but winning your provincial and going straight into a quarter-final is something that they could have looked at.

"After winning Ulster, going back into group games was, not an anti-climax, but it just didn't have the same feeling that a final obviously would.

"A lot of people would say that more games and less training would be good for the players. But the flipside of that is that if you pick up an injury now you could run the risk of your season ending."