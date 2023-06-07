'I can’t believe that Teddy Mc is gone' - Tributes to a GAA icon

The world of Cork GAA and beyond paid tribute to a legend of Irish sport on Tuesday night at the news of Teddy McCarthy's passing at the age of 57.

"Deeply saddened at the passing of Teddy McCarthy whose unique achievements in 1990 will forever live in our memories," wrote An Tanáiste, Michéal Martin. "He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky.

"Teddy was passionate about GAA and sport and I always chatting after games. My sympathies to his wife Oonagh, and children Cian, Niall and Sinead."

Cork rugby great and Irish Examiner columnist, Ronan O'Gara was another to pay tribute, writing: "Rest In Peace Teddy McCarthy. Inspired all Cork young fellas no matter what sport you played. Thoughts with his family and friends."

"I can’t believe that Teddy Mc is gone," wrote former Offaly hurler and current Faithful County chairman, Michael Duignan, meanwhile.

"We were heartbroken over a match last Sunday," he added in reference to the Cork U20 hurlers' success against Offaly in the All-Ireland final in Thurles, "but once again we get a real perspective on life. A legend and a great character. RIP my friend."

Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan led the tributes at Tuesday night's county board meeting.

"A legend and icon of Cork GAA, Sars, and Glanmire. He gave so much to all. A true star of our association. Greatly shocked to hear of his untimely passing. We offer our sympathy to Teddy's family."

Denis Kelleher, Sars delegate, added: "He achieved great achievements on the field of play, in both hurling and football. He was vice-chairman of the Sarsfields hurling club. He gave tremendous dedication to the association. He was an avid GAA man. I am just shocked; I can’t believe it."

The double hero of 1990 was hailed by his club as Sarsfields paid tribute to 'a true ambassador'.

“We at Sarsfields Hurling Club are beyond devastated at the sudden passing of our much loved Vice-Chairman, Teddy McCarthy. Teddy was our most famous of players and the only player to win All-Ireland inter-county hurling and football medals in the same season.

"Teddy was a true ambassador for our club and the GAA wider family. His passing has left a huge void for all our members both young and old and he will be hugely missed by all. The Club wishes to extend our deepest condolences to his wife Oonagh, sons Cian and Niall and daughter Sinead and other family members.”

Mark Foley, All-Ireland winning hurlers in 1990 wrote: "What character you had.... and what a character you were. Sleep easy my friend."

An opponent from the Rebel footballers' fierce rivalry with Meath, Bernard Flynn added: "Totally lost for words tonight from @OfficialCorkGAA so so sorry & so saddened one of the absolute true greats Teddy & massively respected and regarded in @MeathGAA. RIP."

"A legendary figure of our games gone far too soon," the Gaelic Players Association wrote. "Our thoughts tonight are with the family, friends, club mates & former teammates of the great Teddy McCarthy."

Irish Examiner columnist and comedian, Colm O'Regan paid tribute to the huge talent for high fielding the dual star showed: "Awful news. There was a few years in the 80s and 90s where any Cork child who caught a ball over their head in any sport shouted 'Teddy McCarthy!' in a commentary voice."

Former Ireland soccer international posted also noted his condolences: "Cork has lost a true legend. Rest in peace Teddy Mc. One of the greats. My thoughts are with all of his family."

As did Munster's Simon Zebo: "Rip Legend."