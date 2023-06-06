Avondhu into semis after dispatching with Carbery

After trailing by the minimum at the break, it was their strong second-half performance, with the aid of the wind, that got them safely over the line.
Avondhu into semis after dispatching with Carbery

HOLDING POSSESSION: Darren O'Donovan, Carbery, Liam Cronin, Avondhu. Pic: Jim Coughlan

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 22:42
Therese O’Callaghan, Cloughduv

Avondhu 1-24 Carbery 2-13

In perfect conditions at Cloughduv on Tuesday night, an eight-point success for Avondhu sees them through to the semi-final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges).

After trailing by the minimum at the break, it was their strong second-half performance, with the aid of the wind, that got them safely over the line.

The signs looked promising when they emerged after the interval to strike the first four points unanswered, all from play from Brian Murphy, Joseph O’Sullivan, Darragh Palmer, and Eoin Carey.

From there to the end, they managed to keep their noses in front with an eight-point haul from Colin O’Brien leading the way.

While a Michael Cahalane goal from a 20m free pegged the deficit back for Carbery, 2-13 to 0-22 at the start of stoppage time, Avondhu reaffirmed their superiority with 1-2 — the goal from sub Will Condon in the 65th minute.

Goalkeeper Ian Butler also made two incredible saves, one from a Maurice Sexton penalty following a foul on Philip Wall. Carbery, who will remain involved in the competition as they will play the losers between Carrigdhoun and Duhallow, had the better of the opening exchanges and went 1-3 to 0-3 in front when Brian O’Donovan netted in the 10th minute.

A number of goal opportunities were averted at both ends, O’Brien and Sexton converting the resultant ‘65s as Stephen Condon achieved parity for Avondhu, 1-4 to 0-7 entering the second quarter.

Carbery regained control once again through Sexton, Charlie Long, and Cahalane to move three clear.

As the first-half clock wound down, Avondhu finished with a monster point from O’Brien from 80 yards, to trail 0-11 to 1-9.

Overall the hour plus, Avondhu had plenty of scoring opportunities but did not capitalise on them all. They got to the final of this section last year, so they will be pleased to have started this campaign on a winning note.

Scorers for Avondhu: C O’Brien (0-8, 0-1 sl, 0-2 frees, 0-2 65s), S Condon (0-6, 0-2 frees), E Carey (0-4), W Condon (1-0), B Murphy (0-2), J Keating, J O’Sullivan, D Palmer and J Twomey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: B O’Donovan and M Cahalane (1-0 free) (1-1 each), M Sexton (0-4, 0-2 65s, 0-1 free), C Long and D O’Donovan (0-2 each), B Butler, S Murnane and P Wall (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); F Hickey (Araglen), B Carey (Araglen), S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); L Cronin (Killavullen), B Curtin (Kilshannig), J Keating (Kildorrery); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), D Palmer (Shanballymore); J Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); B Murphy (Milford), E Carey (Kilworth), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: S O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels) for B Curtin (bs 28-30), W Condon (Kilworth) for B Nyhan (39), S O’Callaghan for L Cronin (bs 44-49), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for D Palmer (49), S O’Callaghan for L Cronin (62), T McGrath (Harbour Rovers) for J O’Sullivan (63), S Hegarty (Araglen) for B Murphy (64).

CARBERY: A Holland (Kilbrittain); J Moloney (Barryroe), J Hurley (Kilbrittain), S O’Riordan (Barryroe); A O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), M Cahalane (Bandon, Capt), S Sexton (Kilbrittain); L Murray (Ballinascarthy), B Butler (Kilbrittain); S Murnane (St Colum’s), M Sexton (Kilbrittain), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s); B O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), P Wall (Kilbrittain), C Long (Bandon).

Subs: E Ferguson (Ballinascarthy) for C Long (41), G O’Donovan (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna) for S Murnane, P Collins (Randal Óg) for S Sexton (both 58).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).

More in this section

Cork v Meath - All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final S Teddy McCarthy was in Thurles Sunday watching Cork do what he did best: Winning All-Irelands
Cork v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 2 Journalists excluded as EY present on Páirc Uí Chaoimh financial picture
Tipperary v Waterford - Tailteann Cup Round 3 David Power steps down as Tipperary senior manager 
<p>'FINEST STADIUM IN THE PROVINCE': A general view of the south stand in Páirc Ui Chaoimh during the Allianz Hurling League Final match between Kilkenny and Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

'It is the finest stadium in the province' - Cork GAA chairman takes umbrage at Munster final snub

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd