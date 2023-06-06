Avondhu into semis after dispatching with Carbery

Avondhu 1-24 Carbery 2-13

In perfect conditions at Cloughduv on Tuesday night, an eight-point success for Avondhu sees them through to the semi-final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC (Divisions/Colleges).

After trailing by the minimum at the break, it was their strong second-half performance, with the aid of the wind, that got them safely over the line.

The signs looked promising when they emerged after the interval to strike the first four points unanswered, all from play from Brian Murphy, Joseph O’Sullivan, Darragh Palmer, and Eoin Carey.

From there to the end, they managed to keep their noses in front with an eight-point haul from Colin O’Brien leading the way.

While a Michael Cahalane goal from a 20m free pegged the deficit back for Carbery, 2-13 to 0-22 at the start of stoppage time, Avondhu reaffirmed their superiority with 1-2 — the goal from sub Will Condon in the 65th minute.

Goalkeeper Ian Butler also made two incredible saves, one from a Maurice Sexton penalty following a foul on Philip Wall. Carbery, who will remain involved in the competition as they will play the losers between Carrigdhoun and Duhallow, had the better of the opening exchanges and went 1-3 to 0-3 in front when Brian O’Donovan netted in the 10th minute.

A number of goal opportunities were averted at both ends, O’Brien and Sexton converting the resultant ‘65s as Stephen Condon achieved parity for Avondhu, 1-4 to 0-7 entering the second quarter.

Carbery regained control once again through Sexton, Charlie Long, and Cahalane to move three clear.

As the first-half clock wound down, Avondhu finished with a monster point from O’Brien from 80 yards, to trail 0-11 to 1-9.

Overall the hour plus, Avondhu had plenty of scoring opportunities but did not capitalise on them all. They got to the final of this section last year, so they will be pleased to have started this campaign on a winning note.

Scorers for Avondhu: C O’Brien (0-8, 0-1 sl, 0-2 frees, 0-2 65s), S Condon (0-6, 0-2 frees), E Carey (0-4), W Condon (1-0), B Murphy (0-2), J Keating, J O’Sullivan, D Palmer and J Twomey (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery: B O’Donovan and M Cahalane (1-0 free) (1-1 each), M Sexton (0-4, 0-2 65s, 0-1 free), C Long and D O’Donovan (0-2 each), B Butler, S Murnane and P Wall (0-1 each).

AVONDHU: I Butler (Kildorrery); F Hickey (Araglen), B Carey (Araglen), S Killeen (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); L Cronin (Killavullen), B Curtin (Kilshannig), J Keating (Kildorrery); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), D Palmer (Shanballymore); J Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels); B Murphy (Milford), E Carey (Kilworth), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: S O’Callaghan (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels) for B Curtin (bs 28-30), W Condon (Kilworth) for B Nyhan (39), S O’Callaghan for L Cronin (bs 44-49), P Walsh (Kilshannig) for D Palmer (49), S O’Callaghan for L Cronin (62), T McGrath (Harbour Rovers) for J O’Sullivan (63), S Hegarty (Araglen) for B Murphy (64).

CARBERY: A Holland (Kilbrittain); J Moloney (Barryroe), J Hurley (Kilbrittain), S O’Riordan (Barryroe); A O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), M Cahalane (Bandon, Capt), S Sexton (Kilbrittain); L Murray (Ballinascarthy), B Butler (Kilbrittain); S Murnane (St Colum’s), M Sexton (Kilbrittain), D O’Donovan (St Mary’s); B O’Donovan (Ballinascarthy), P Wall (Kilbrittain), C Long (Bandon).

Subs: E Ferguson (Ballinascarthy) for C Long (41), G O’Donovan (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna) for S Murnane, P Collins (Randal Óg) for S Sexton (both 58).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).