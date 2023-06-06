David Power steps down as Tipperary senior manager 

Power – who cited a want to ‘focus on his family’ upon his resignation - steps down having taken charge of the county at minor, U21 and senior level.
Former Tipperary manager David Power during the Tailteann Cup Round 3 match between Tipperary and Waterford at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 21:32
Cian Locke

David Power has stepped down as Tipperary senior football manager.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Power, who has been involved in Tipperary football with 17 years, said: “Now that our season has ended, I have decided to step aside from the role of Tipperary senior football manager.

“The last four years have been some of the best of my life. I enjoyed every minute of trying to drive Tipperary football on, alongside some of the most passionate people you could ever meet. It was nothing short of a privilege.

“Results didn’t go our way this year, but we stood firm even though the wind was blowing against us. We lost so many players, key warriors, through injury, travel and retirement but even with all those knock backs, our panel worked so hard this season.” 

Power signed off: “From a personal perspective, losing my Mam, Miriam, this year has been really hard. Mam was the heartbeat of our family and I only hope that we made her proud over the years.

“I thank my wife Vera, for all her support over the years.

“One day I will be back involved again. But for now, it’s time for me to focus on my family.

“Tiobraid Árann Abú”.

