Venues for Cork-Mayo and Kerry-Louth SFC clashes confirmed

On weekend of June 17-18, Offaly will also host Tipperary in the preliminary quarter-finals of the All-Ireland SHC
Venues for Cork-Mayo and Kerry-Louth SFC clashes confirmed

Cork’s Brian Hurley breaks free from Kerry's Jason Foley and Jack Barry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Tue, 06 Jun, 2023 - 18:26
John Fogarty

Cork and Kerry’s final All-Ireland SFC Group 1 games against Mayo and Louth will take place in Limerick and Portlaoise respectively on Sunday week.

Both throw-in times have been confirmed for 2pm, with the Group 2 matches – Armagh v Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon and Westmeath v Tyrone in Kingspan Breffni – commencing at 4pm the same afternoon. 

Earlier on Sunday June 18, Dublin clash with Sligo in Kingspan Breffni and Kildare face Roscommon in Tullamore as Group 3 wraps up, both matches starting at 1.45pm.

With Derry, Donegal and Monaghan having already qualified for the knock-out stages, Group 4 concludes on the evening of Saturday week. Clare and Derry meet in Longford and Donegal face Monaghan in Omagh (6pm throw-ins).

Also on June 17, the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals will take place. Offaly host Tipperary in Glenisk O’Connor Park and Joe McDonagh Cup champions welcome Dublin to Netwatch Cullen Park. The winners of those games face the provincial runners-up in the All-Ireland quarter-finals the following Saturday, June 24.

Saturday, June 17: All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals: Offaly v Tipperary, Tullamore; Carlow v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park;  All-Ireland SFC, Group 4: Clare v Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm; Donegal v Monaghan, Omagh, 6pm.

Sunday, June 18: All-Ireland SFC Group 1: Kerry v Louth, Portlaoise, 2pm; Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds 2pm; Group 2: Armagh v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm; Westmeath v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni 4pm; Group 3: Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni 1.45pm; Kildare v Roscommon, Tullamore,  1.45pm.

More in this section

Kildare v Dublin - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2 Kerry fail in bid to get MFC venue changed from Nowlan Park to Thurles
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Selectors and coaches being delisted to act as water carriers
Daithi Lohan with Ben Cunningham 15/5/2023 Playing senior the ultimate goal for Cork U20 star Ben Cunningham
Waterford v Clare - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3

Cleary and Mullen may yet play part in respective provincial finals

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd