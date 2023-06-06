Venues for Cork-Mayo and Kerry-Louth SFC clashes confirmed

Cork and Kerry’s final All-Ireland SFC Group 1 games against Mayo and Louth will take place in Limerick and Portlaoise respectively on Sunday week.

Both throw-in times have been confirmed for 2pm, with the Group 2 matches – Armagh v Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon and Westmeath v Tyrone in Kingspan Breffni – commencing at 4pm the same afternoon.