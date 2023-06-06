Venues for Cork-Mayo and Kerry-Louth SFC clashes confirmed

Cork and Kerry’s final All-Ireland SFC Group 1 games against Mayo and Louth will take place in Limerick and Portlaoise respectively on Sunday week.
Both throw-in times have been confirmed for 2pm, with the Group 2 matches – Armagh v Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon and Westmeath v Tyrone in Kingspan Breffni – commencing at 4pm the same afternoon.
Earlier on Sunday June 18, Dublin clash with Sligo in Kingspan Breffni and Kildare face Roscommon in Tullamore as Group 3 wraps up, both matches starting at 1.45pm.
With Derry, Donegal and Monaghan having already qualified for the knock-out stages, Group 4 concludes on the evening of Saturday week. Clare and Derry meet in Longford and Donegal face Monaghan in Omagh (6pm throw-ins).
Also on June 17, the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals will take place. Offaly host Tipperary in Glenisk O’Connor Park and Joe McDonagh Cup champions welcome Dublin to Netwatch Cullen Park. The winners of those games face the provincial runners-up in the All-Ireland quarter-finals the following Saturday, June 24.
All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals: Offaly v Tipperary, Tullamore; Carlow v Dublin, Netwatch Cullen Park; All-Ireland SFC, Group 4: Clare v Derry, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 6pm; Donegal v Monaghan, Omagh, 6pm.
: All-Ireland SFC Group 1: Kerry v Louth, Portlaoise, 2pm; Cork v Mayo, TUS Gaelic Grounds 2pm; Group 2: Armagh v Galway, Carrick-on-Shannon, 4pm; Westmeath v Tyrone, Kingspan Breffni 4pm; Group 3: Dublin v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni 1.45pm; Kildare v Roscommon, Tullamore, 1.45pm.