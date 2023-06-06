Cleary and Mullen may yet play part in respective provincial finals

There are hopes in Clare and Kilkenny that Conor Cleary and Adrian Mullen may yet be able to play in their counties’ provincial SHC finals this Sunday.

Suffering an elbow/upper arm injury, full-back Cleary was in obvious pain when he had to be replaced in the first half of last month’s Munster Round 4 win over Cork in Cusack Park.

2022 All-Star Mullen suffered a thumb injury in the final round defeat to Kilkenny and also had to be substituted in the opening period.

Cleary hurt himself challenging for an aerial ball with Seamus Harnedy. Seadna Morey replaced him and would be considered the front-runner to take his place in the full-back line should the 29-year-old not be fit to feature.

Mullen was expected to be out for six weeks and there had been speculation of an operation being required but he has not yet been ruled out. Mikey Butler and Martin Keoghan are also aiming to overcome injuries picked up against Wexford.

In a bid to give Cleary and Mullen as much time as possible to prove their fitness, both teams could name them in their match-day panels, later remove them and avail of the stand-by player list.

Providing a medical report is submitted, a player can be replaced after the Thursday morning deadline by one of the four team-mates listed as alternates.

Meanwhile, RTÉ’s outside broadcast will be based in TUS Gaelic Grounds for their provincial hurling final double-header broadcast on Sunday. It is often the case that RTÉ present from the second of the venues but the decision has been made to televise from the expected sold-out Limerick venue where the game starts at 1.45pm followed by Galway-Kilkenny at 4pm.

Although the gap between the games should be sufficient if the Clare-Limerick game goes to extra-time like their decider last year, there is a risk of the games overlapping or the Leinster final being delayed should the Munster game go to penalties.

There are concerns in Galway and Kilkenny that the live back-to-back broadcast of the finals could detract from the attendance at Croke Park. Kilkenny GAA yesterday highlighted on their official Twitter page that live coverage of the Munster final will be shown on the big screens in Croke Park.

As reported by the Irish Examiner last month, Leinster and Munster have agreed to alternate their finals on the Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon of the same weekend from next year. It is understood the councils will officially confirm that agreement this week.

As they did before the Limerick-Cork final round game, pre-match entertainment has been arranged in TUS Gaelic Grounds. Sharon Shannon, Mundy and Paddy Casey are expected to perform for the crowds from around noon.