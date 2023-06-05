Ben O'Connor focusing on rugby as All Ireland win was his last Cork appearance

Cork U20 centre-back Ben O’Connor has confirmed the All-Ireland final was his last game for the county as rugby will now become his sole focus.

The Irish Examiner reported back in April that O’Connor was likely heading down the rugby route later this year, with the player himself confirming this in the aftermath of yesterday’s U20 final win.

Although O’Connor did not indicate with what club his rugby future lies, it is expected the teenager will join the Munster academy in the coming months. O'Connor was late joining the Cork U20 set-up this season because of rugby commitments with Presentation Brothers College and the Ireland U19s.

“I'm after deciding I'm going with the rugby, so this was my last hurling game,” said the centre-back after pocketing a second All-Ireland underage medal with Cork. His first came as joint captain of the 2021 minor winning team.

“I was delighted to finish on a high with the lads. They're all my best friends and you couldn't have asked for a better group to finish with.”

A difficult decision to plump for the over ball over the sliotar?

“It was a very tough decision, but I was happy with my decision in the end.”

While wishing his younger namesake all the best on his rugby endeavours, manager Ben O’Connor insisted the Cork hurling door will always be left open to the talented St Finbarr’s clubman.

“Of course it is disappointing to be losing a lad like Ben. You saw how important he was there, in the second-half especially,” remarked the Cork manager.

“Look, he wants to give rugby a go. The GAA is always here to fall back on again. I am sure if you are talking to him inside there, there aren't too many days in rugby that you'll have a day like this. So hopefully this might put a doubt in the back of his head.

“But look, best of luck to him if he goes playing rugby next year. Always there to come back if he wants to.” Reflecting on his team’s six-point win, the elder O’Connor said they took a great deal of confidence from having done no hurling at all in the first half and yet went in at the break two in front.

“We felt we hadn't done any hurling. We thought Offaly had all the hurling done, and yet we were still two ahead.

“There was a bit of pressure coming in because everyone was trying to say we were favourites and we were going to do this and we were going to do that. As it turned out, it took us a while to get going. Once we did, twas never in doubt.” The claims of cynical hurling by Offaly manager Leo O’Connor were put to his Cork counterpart. Ben O’Connor made no apologies for anything Cork did en route to victory.

“If they got the chance, they’d probably do the same thing,” replied Ben.

“It happens in games. You do what you have to do to win and if you’re going to be looking at things like that after, you can go through them with a fine-tooth comb and there’s lots of mistakes on both sides. Look, we won by six, job done for Cork.”