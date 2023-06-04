Football's six-minute crisis: Roscommon bemused by keepball chatter

With a flock of supporters all around him, Davy Burke stands in the middle of the field in Dr Hyde Park and smiles. He continues to pull the strings, steering Roscommon to a ten-point win over Sligo. The top spot in the group is still attainable.

He moves from his television interviews to the written press and the fans follow. They have embraced this team and their style. The same cannot be said for everyone.

Last week, Roscommon scored a remarkable point after almost six minutes of possession against Dublin in Croke Park. There has been endless discussion about it ever since. Burke seems to be just waiting for the question and when it comes, he replies with typical candour.

“I was watching two teams try to imitate us and they got turned over, turned over, turned over,” he says with a shrug. “It was a compliment to us. All the analysis all week, some lazy stuff. I don’t need to go into it. Very lazy stuff. ‘Teams push out.’ If you push out, you leave space behind.

"We pushed up on a kick out, Carrabine catches it and they score a goal. People don’t realise. It is very simple to sit in a studio and talk about ‘press them.’ If you press Enda Smith in space, see what happens to you.”

Near the other goal, Smith is still posing with his own gang of admirers. He hit five points in a Man of the Match showing and is similarly bemused by the reaction to last week’s passage.

“Look, I suppose a lot of talk about the six-minute play last week,” he says. “We didn’t plan for that. We didn’t keep the ball for six minutes in training last week and plan for that. It just kind of happens. You have to adapt and play. No one is taking the ball off you, you are going to hold it and mind the ball as much as you can and wait for the right opportunity. The right opportunity did come. We are doing a lot of that coaching but not six minutes. We not holding onto it for six minutes!”

For them, the key is the ability to mix it depending on the day. Roscommon were decisively more front foot in the second half having kicked several wides and pressed hard, persisting with that approach even after conceding a goal from a long Aidan Devaney kickout.

“We put a big emphasis on the first ten minutes of the second half to nullify that and kicked a few at the start,” Smith explains. “In fairness, Sligo came back with the goal but we responded well, kicked 1-5 after the goal to put the game to bed.”

It comes amidst a wider debate about the state of the sport. The demands for new rule trials are only growing after some substandard entertainment in recent weeks. Burke is not blind to that. Ahead of their final group game against his native county, he travelled to Nolan Park to watch Kildare take on Dublin. As contests go, it was pretty boring.

But as a coach competing at the top level, he has only one priority. These are the terms; the game is the game. They and the faithful gathered around them seeking autographs and selfies want to win.

“In fairness, look at Louth a couple of weeks ago against Dublin,” Burke says. “They pressed very aggressive, overly aggressive and they were badly, badly punished. Let’s be honest. 5-21. Then we tried something else and it wasn’t good enough but it was ok to get us a point.

“It can be boring at times to watch as a neutral. I was in Nowlan Park yesterday and it wasn’t a great spectacle to watch because I wasn’t invested in it, I was watching different bits and pieces going on. When I am on the sideline here, I find it intriguing. I love it. But if I was in the stand, it probably wouldn’t be brilliant but when I am on the line I don’t care.”