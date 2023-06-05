O'Connell's Clare side "knew they had more in them and K2 was the All-Ireland"

Clare minor hurling manager Brian O’Connell had to overcome a vomiting bug on Saturday before making it pitchside to oversee proceedings in FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday afternoon. He was thrilled to be there to witness the Banner County bridge the 26-year gap since their one and only victory.

“I’m glad this has come to fruition and we have lifted the trophy. It will mean belief for the group coming behind us. Everything that is being done is going to lead to more days like this. Our style is belief. It is a simple game. When you have the ball you use it well, when you don’t you get it back. That is pretty much the message from us. Everybody buys into it.

“Right from the start, and two goals down you can be scratching your head and wondering what is going on. But I thought we were still in control of the game. We said it all year, the lads who have come on have had massive impacts in every game we played. So that is no surprise. Galway made it look closer than what it was with the last goal they scored.

“We knew Galway had not been tested. We focused on making sure we were still in the game with a few minutes to go and putting them under pressure and making sure if they were going to win it, they were going to earn it. They died with their socks on and Fergal (Healy) can be very proud of them.”

The etching of K2 (the second highest mountain on earth) on the back of his hand summed up perfectly what this Clare team is about. After all, they have got the better of six hurling strongholds.

“Eoghan (Gunning, captain) didn’t get a chance to speak today, I don’t know what that rule is about. He spoke about K2 after the Munster final when they had won Munster. They knew they had more in them and K2 (the mountain which isn’t easily accomplished and takes teamwork to get up there) was the All-Ireland. And that was their own thinking. I put it on my hand to support them today.

"Munster was definitely a reference point for us. If you are going to win an All-Ireland to beat Waterford, Tipperary, Limerick and Cork. And then Kilkenny. And now Galway. It is a massive achievement.”

Asked if there was a turning point along the way, he identified a wet night down in the south-east when they had to dig deep to get a result.

“We went to Waterford on a Tuesday night and the match was called off because the pitch was water-logged. It was a far cry from the weather that was here today. We were doing our warm up at the time. We had to turn around and go to Waterford again on the Friday night to Dungarvan. We had a gale force wind and were up eight, but we only won it by one. That epitomised our lads.”