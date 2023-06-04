Jack McCarron stars as Monaghan beat Clare to reach knock-outs

Jack McCarron kicked nine points, eight from play, as Monaghan secured their place in the All-Ireland SFC knock-out stages in this gripping affair in Clones
GIVING THE SLIP: Monaghan's Jack McCarron with Clare's Manus Doherty. Pic: INPHO/John McVitty

John Fogarty

All-Ireland SFC Group 4

MONAGHAN 1-23 CLARE 1-18 

Jack McCarron kicked nine points, eight from play, as Monaghan secured their place in the All-Ireland SFC knock-out stages in this gripping affair in Clones.

Pushing Monaghan all the way, Clare were much better than the final scoreboard suggested but McCarron was the difference.

Darragh Bohannon scrambled a goal for Clare in the 44th minute to put Clare a point ahead and the sides were level on four occasions in the following nine minutes. However, Monaghan strung together the next three points, two of them from the untouchable McCarron.

The home side appeared to deliver the coup de grace with an exceptional Conor McCarthy goal in the 69th minute, Michael Bannigan’s through ball a brilliant play, but Cathal O’Connor then struck his fourth point from play to cut the gap to four points.

McCarron’s final score and Gary Mohan’s effort either side of an Emmet McMahon free gave Vinny Corey’s side the cushion to see out the victory.

Clare’s energy took Monaghan aback in the opening quarter. They were alert in general play but particularly on Rory Beggan’s restarts and were four points up in 16th minute, 0-7 to 0-3. With the breeze, their long-range shooting was impressive and they didn’t hit their first wide until the 26th minute.

However, they had to wait 14 minutes for their ninth point of the half by which time Monaghan had settled and went ahead via Karl Gallagher. McCarron had been lively in that period and the in-form Karl O’Connell scored a second point.

After McMahon sent over a free in the 32nd minute, Keelan Sexton’s third point from play put Clare ahead once more. However, Stephen Ryan was then called on at the other end to keep out an audacious McCarthy effort and Rory Beggan thumped over the resultant 45 to square matters at the break.

Scorers for Monaghan: J. McCarron (0-9, 1 free); C. McCarthy (1-2); M. Bannigan (0-3, 1 free); K. O’Connell, C McManus (1 free) (0-2 each); R. O’Toole, K. Gallagher, R. Beggan (45), S. O’Hanlon, G. Mohan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: E. McMahon (0-6, 5 frees); D. Bohannon (1-1); C. O’Connor (0-4); K. Sexton (0-3, 1 free); M. McInerney (1 free), J. Malone (0-2 each).

MONAGHAN: R. Beggan; R. O’Toole, R. Wylie, K. Duffy (c); K. O’Connell, C. Boyle, C. McCarthy; G. Mohan, K. Lavelle; S. Carey, M. Bannigan, R. McAnespie; S. O’Hanlon, J. McCarron, K. Gallagher.

Subs: D. Hughes for R. Wylie (42); C. McManus for S. Carey (44); K. Hughes for K. Gallagher (65); C. Lennon for K. Lavelle (70+1); D. McElearney for R. McAnespie (70+3).

CLARE: S. Ryan; R. Lanigan, C. Brennan, M. Doherty; C. Russell, P. Lillis, C. Rouine; C. O’Connor, D. Bohannon; D. Walsh, E. McMahon, J. Malone; M. McInerney, P. Collins, K. Sexton.

Subs: A. Griffin for P. Collins (inj 37); A. Sweeney for C. Brennan (50); D. O’Neill for D. Bohannon (56); S. Griffin for M. McInerney (61); B. McNamara for D. Walsh (70+2).

Referee: N. Cullen (Fermanagh).

