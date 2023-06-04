Wicklow finish season with win over already-qualified Treaty

Tailteann Cup Group Three

Limerick 1-10 Wicklow 2-14

Wicklow finished their season with a victory as they were more than comfortable winners over already qualified Limerick – easing to a seven-point win over a side they’ll meet with in Division Three next season.

This Tailteann Cup Group Three clash was sparsely attended, though those who did travel were treated to a largely enjoyable contest.

Both of these sides knew their fate before throw-in. Limerick were guaranteed top spot and a home quarter-final, while Wicklow, courtesy of two defeats, and the head-to-head rule, were already eliminated from the group.

Despite that, the Leinster side showed plenty of the quality that had seen them promoted from Division Four in the spring. They led 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time with a fine team goal from John Paul Nolan pushing them clear of a lacklustre Limerick outfit.

Mark Fitzgerald will not have liked much of what his charges produced in the opening half, despite easing into a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the 15th minute. A brace of James Naughton frees sandwiched a nice point from the quick-thinking Peter Nash. But Wicklow outscored the Treaty, 1-5 to no score in the next 12 minutes.

Mark Jackson landed a second trademark free, while Conor Fee and the elusive John Paul Nolan were also on target. Nolan’s second, a mark, showed the gaps in the Limerick defence which were making kick-passing too easy for the Leinster outfit.

Their goal, in the 26th minute, came from a direct kick by Eoin Darcy, who fed Nolan, he slipped the cover, rounded Aaron O’Sullivan before kicking to the empty net.

Limerick closed the half with the final two scores, from Naughton and Hugh Bourke but failed to kick on in the third quarter.

Instead, Oisin McConville’s men pulled six clear, 1-6 to 0-6. Scores from Jack Kirwan and the impressive Dean Healy added to by Jackson. Healy was all action at midfield, kicking three points and having a hand in much of what was to like from his side. Limerick were unable to get a handle on him, and despite five changes to the Limerick team, few stood out on an extremely hot afternoon in the midlands.

Limerick eventually did come with a burst. Cathal Downes was on target, after a good Iain Corbett run, while Brian Donovan took a point after Jackson lost possession in midfield. Corbett buried a 60th minute penalty into the top corner to bring Limerick to within one – but they were again unable to add to this. Jackson had fouled Robbie Bourke on a high delivery.

Jack Kirwan netted just two minutes later, with a deflected shot putting Wicklow back in control. They eased to victory with a re-adjustment required for the Munster side whose confidence takes a hit after a superb two victories last month.

The narrow loss earlier in the competition against Carlow is one to rue for Wicklow, but overall, it should be remembered as a decent season for the Garden County faithful, with league promotion their major success.

Scorers for Limerick: James Naughton 0-3 (0-3 frees); Iain Corbett 1-0 (pen); Brian Donovan 0-2; Peter Nash, Hugh Bourke, Cian Sheehan, Cathal Downes, Killian Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wicklow: JP Nolan 1-3 (0-1 free, 0-1 mark); J Kirwan 1-1; M Jackson (0-3 frees), C Fee (0-1 free) D Healy 0-3 each; M Kenny 0-1.

Limerick: A O’Sullivan; C Woulfe, S O’Dea, B Fanning; B Coleman, I Corbett, T McCarthy; C McSweeney, C Fahy; A Enright, B Donovan, C Sheehan; J Naughton, H Bourke, P Nash.

Subs: C Downes for Enright (half-time), J Liston for Coleman (45), K Ryan for Naughton (53) R Bourke for Nash (53), D Connolly for Woulfe (60) Wicklow: M Jackson; E Murtagh, P McLoughlin, M Stone; M Nolan, P O’Keane, M Kenny; D Healy, P O’Toole; C Fee, T Moran, J Kirwan; JP Nolan, J Prendergast, E Darcy.

Subs: T Maher for McLoughlin (half-time), K Furlong for Moran (half-time), F O’Shea for Keogh (61), C O’Sullivan for Darcy (68), J McCall for Prendergast (70).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry)