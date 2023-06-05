Cleary glad Cork are able to go toe-to-toe with top teams for full game but rues wides

The Rebels lost narrowly to Kerry on Saturday. 
HUDDLE: John Cleary and some of his backroom on Saturday. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 05 Jun, 2023 - 07:43
Eoghan Cormican

A target of Cork’s coming into the 2023 season was to live with those at the top of the football ladder for the full 70 minutes. Irrespective of the outcome, they wanted to be able to last the pace and go the distance.

Last summer, you see, Cork’s containment approach had seen them competitive for around 50 minutes against Kerry and Dublin in the Munster semi-final and All-Ireland quarter-final respectively. But they faded so badly on both occasions. Lost to Kerry by 12 and Dublin by 11.

The margin of defeat to both in 2023 has shrunk to two. And the same as against the Dubs back in February, Cork went the full 12 rounds with Kerry on Saturday.

“We were able to go toe-to-toe for the full 70 and that was the aim at the start of the year,” said manager John Cleary.

“The games last year against Kerry and Dublin, we petered out completely in the last 20 minutes. This year, we’re not doing that.” 

So, progress on that front, definitely. Gaps have been narrowed. But there’s no getting away from the gnawing sense of a missed opportunity on Saturday.

Cork’s shot conversion was an okay 62%. In the second half, though, composure often deserted them at the crucial moment. Steven Sherlock kicked a free wide. Brian Hurley was wide with a free from way out on the South Stand sideline that would have been better played short. Brian O’Driscoll, meanwhile, kicked possession straight to a Kerry shirt after Cork had won an energy-lifting turnover and free.

“We missed too many scores,” Cleary conceded. “We had a couple of wides in the second half and shots dropped short. Kerry had no wides. That’s the difference.

“At least we’re creating the chances and hopefully someday it will all come together. When you get your opportunities, you have to take them against the big teams, or they’ll go down the other side and take their opportunities like Kerry did today.

“Take the penalty out of it and we had enough chances ourselves to get over the line. Unfortunately, we didn’t.” 

Ah the penalty. Cleary had plenty to say on that matter. He didn’t see any goalscoring opportunity being denied when Seán Powter barged into Paul Geaney outside the large parallelogram. Had the latter got past the former, two more red shirts - Daniel O’Mahony and Brian O’Driscoll - lined the Kerry forward’s path to goal.

“How it's a penalty is beyond me. If it's a goalscoring opportunity, Dan O'Mahony is straight behind him,” the manager fumed.

“I think a free at most. Man inside, coming nearly practically along the end line. Very harsh decision.

“We had a hill to climb at half-time and that gave us another hill to climb afterwards. It was the turning point in the game.” 

