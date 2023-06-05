Jack O'Connor was glad to see his side "digging in and being better defensively"

Kerry 1-14 Cork 0-15

Kerry got the win and two points they needed. But as for the response they wanted, that box remains unticked.

Although the All-Ireland champions never trailed their hosts in this second round Sam Maguire group game, Kerry weren’t a great deal convincing.

The structural flaws exposed so frequently by Mayo were tidied up here, as you’d expect. The necessary corrective surgery in the channel directly in front of Shane Ryan’s goal had been successful.

But what can’t be fixed with a knife is form. That has to be found, rather than tweaked. And as Saturday again attested to, the Kerry search goes on.

The champions continue to struggle for collective fluency. Neither is the intensity they’re operating at sufficiently suffocating.

Five up on the scoreboard and a man up inside the whitewash - albeit temporarily - entertaining the final quarter, Kerry should be concerned at their inability to drive a stake from this position.

It spoke to a lack of ruthlessness. It spoke to confidence rattled. It spoke to their lack of authority on a second-half where their hosts were the more impressive. Cork’s downfall, though, was that they had gone from trigger-shy in the opening period to lacking the necessary poise when so often pulling back the lever in the second.

Here’s a stat for Kerry to mull over. Outside of the 1-2 they kicked while Seán Powter was in the sinbin to establish the earlier mentioned five-point lead, Cork outgunned them 0-9 to 0-3 across the remainder of the half.

Another stat to throw into the Kerry debrief. David Clifford was their sole scorer in the 33 second-half minutes between the 40th minute and third minute of injury-time.

That’s a worrying over-reliance, even allowing for the undisputed class of the player in question. Clifford emerged from a fierce battle with Daniel O’Mahony, watched by the sweeping Powter in front of them, with 0-4 from play. He also obliged with the game-swinging penalty.

But for that penalty call and conversion, we’re not sure Kerry would have crossed back over the border with the two points.

Too many of Clifford’s colleagues had started with an almost point-to-prove urgency, only to fade from view when the red wave began rising. Namely Seán O’Shea and Paul Geaney. The latter threw around assists like they were going out of fashion early doors, the former had five kicks and four points by the 20th minute.

Jack O’Connor spoke afterwards of the “huge pressure” on his players coming into this game. It didn’t matter how they got over the line, he added.

It was almost as if a free pass was being provided for a second-half display where they were holding on rather than managing their lead.

But given the unassured manner in which so many Kerry players carried themselves at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the worry right now has to be how they’ll respond when the pressure and opposition rises a couple of notches come the knockout stuff. And that crossroads will very shortly present itself.

“You have to understand that this was a big game for the Kerry players. A lot on the line,” said Jack.

“We mixed the good with the bad with the average. We turned over a few balls and took balls into contact. But after the Mayo performance, there was huge pressure on our fellas to perform today. We just needed to get over the line and get those two points. If there was a bit of edginess, it's understandable enough.

“Today wasn't about champagne football. It wasn't about polished performances. It was about digging in and being better defensively than we were against Mayo.

“I am not sure Cork got any clearcut goal chances. We can work on the other stuff; a bit of fluency and a bit more flow up front. But you have to get that other side right first.”

With the elements behind them from the throw-in, Kerry were sharp and incisive. They expended far less energy than their opponents in raising the white flag.

Goalkeeper Ryan was prompt in lasering restarts straight down the middle as Cork caught their breath and reorganised themselves after yet another energy-sapping slow-burn of an attack. Adrian Spillane and Paudie Clifford points were perfect examples of such. 0-9 to 0-5 they led at the break.

“Cork kicked four points in the first seven minutes of the second half, so we were in a right battle then,” O’Connor continued.

“The penalty gave us a cushion to allow us to defend and play on the break for large parts of the second half. From the point of view of digging in and showing a bit of bottle and resilience, you have to give our fellas credit. But a bit of work to do yet.”

More than a bit.

Scorers for Kerry: D Clifford (1-5, 1-0 pen, 0-1 free); S O’Shea (0-5, 0-2 frees); P Clifford (0-2); A Spillane, T O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley (0-6, 0-5 frees, 0-1 mark); S Powter, E McSweeney, S Sherlock (0-2 each); B O’Driscoll, C Óg Jones, K O’Hanlon (0-1 each).

Kerry: S Ryan; T O’Sullivan, J Foley, G O’Sullivan; G White, T Morley, P Murphy; D O’Connor, J Barry; A Spillane, S O’Shea, D Moynihan; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: R Murphy for A Spillane (HT, inj); S O’Brien for Moynihan (60); T Brosnan for Geaney (62); B O’Sullivan for Barry (65); M Burns for P Clifford (72).

Cork: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, K O’Donovan; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; I Maguire, C O’Callaghan; S Powter, K O’Hanlon, B O’Driscoll; R Deane, B Hurley, C Ó Jones.

Subs: S Sherlock for Jones (47); E McSweeney for O’Hanlon (59); J O’Rourke for Deane (65); B Murphy for Hurley (72); T Clancy for R Maguire (72).

Referee: D Gough (Meath).