Tyrone mix the awesome with the absurd in two-point win over 14-man Armagh

Tyrone 0-13

Armagh 0-11

Another evening of gorgeous weather. A rare outbreak of entertaining football. The credit for that goes to Tyrone who claimed a significant Sam Maguire series win over 14-man Armagh on Saturday night.

Mixed credit, it should be said. For better or worse, no one was taking their eyes off them. They should have been comfortable in the second half and conspired to close it out recklessly.

Brian Dooher summed it up afterwards: “Good in parts.” The visitors were already trailing by four when Rian O’Neill was sent off seven minutes before half-time. In an off-the-ball exchange just after Peter Harte broke free and bore down the middle to smash a shot off the woodwork, O’Neill became entangled with Cormac Quinn and his knee ended up on the defender’s head.

He mustered no protest when Martin McNally flashed the red card.

“Rian says someone pulled him down by the jersey, he tried to get up three or four times and someone kept a hold of the jersey,” said Kieran McGeeney post-match.

“I haven’t seen the TV footage but I’m sure we will get a fair hearing.”

Despite that setback, Armagh kept striving and, in the end, fell just short as Tyrone offered them repeated opportunities to get back into the contest.

They limped over the line having tried to control possession with the clock in the red until Niall Morgan lost the ball close to his own goal. It resulted in a desperate scramble and a last-ditch tackle to force a 45. Bizarrely, Armagh went short and Oisin Conaty tapped over rather than trying to force an equalising green flag.

An hour and a half prior to throw-in, Armagh emerged to inspect the field, the majority guzzling big bottles of water. Several Tyrone players emerged with sleeveless shirts and exposed arms. This was an evening for the cooler and the BBQ. Instead, a crowd gathered in Healy Park and watched Darren McCurry cook up a storm. He scorched Aidan Forker and finished with five points in a clinic of inside forward finishing.

Although struggling early on, Armagh managed to create three goal chances in the opening half and convert none. The first came directly from the throw-in when Rory Grugan jinked his way through and squared to Conor Turbitt at the back post. His palmed effort was well-saved by Morgan and O’Neill missed the 45. A disappointing start to a dreadful outing for McGeeney’s vice-captain.

Stefan Campbell seemed to be bottled up, but the ball broke at the feet of Jarly Óg Burns who snapped a shot wide and a long Ethan Rafferty kickout bounced down to Greg McCabe for the final chance. Ciaran Mackin took off and created a point-blank Jason Duffy blaster. Once more, Morgan stood firm.

Poor execution haunted their attacking play throughout. They finished with a woeful 41% shooting efficiency with 12 wides in total. Ethan Rafferty had one and struck a shocking pass straight over the sideline. Turbitt, Andrew Murnin and Grugan managed to interrupt the string of first-half misses.

Meanwhile, at times Tyrone were outstanding. Darragh Canavan kicked it off with a gorgeous score on the loop after a give-and-go. McCurry executed a textbook backdoor cut in front of the terrace and spinned away from Forker minutes later in front of the stand.

Conn Kilpatrick’s routine forays into the full-forward line saw him claim a mark from a Peter Harte pass near the sideline and he slotted it. Matthew Donnelly sealed a quality half with a terrific point on his right foot after a rare over and back prolonged attack. By the turnaround they were 0-8 to 0-4 up.

What happened next was baffling. Ross McQuillian came on for Callum Cummiskey after the break but elsewhere it was more of the same. Turbitt missed a straightforward free, Shane McPartlan clipped another wide and Michael McKernan took off to show them how it is done at the other end.

Then Tyrone turned casual. Successive Morgan kickouts nearly ended in disaster. A diving Donnelly block denied Turbitt yet Grugan took the free for a play on the ground. Armagh kicked three of the next four points. The last act in this fever dream of an affair was Morgan’s mistake as a dogged foe pressed them hard and McKieran’s boot averted crisis.

Armagh come close only to be undone by getting in their own way. A mixed Tyrone who could produce anything and everything in this championship. It is hard to get a read on any contender.

And that looks set to be the story of the summer.

Scorers for Tyrone: Darren McCurry 0-5 (2 free), Darragh Canavan 0-3, Matthew Donnelly 0-1, Padraig Hampsey 0-1, Conn Kilpatrick 0-1 (1 mark), Michael McKernan 0-1, Conor Meyler 0-1.

Scorers for Armagh: Rory Grogan 0-4 (2 free), Oisin Conaty 0-2, Conor Turbitt 0-2 (1 free), Andrew Murnin 0-1, Rian O’Neill 0-1 (1 free), Jarly Óg Burns 0-1.

Tyrone: N Morgan; M McKernan, R McNamee, P Hampey; C Quinn, M O’Neill, P Harte; B Kennedy, C Kilpatrick; C Meyler, J Oguz, N Sludden; D McCurry, M Donnelly, D Canavan.

Subs: K McGeary for Sludden (42), R Canavan for Oguz (53), N Devlin for Harte (64), R Donnelly for McCurry (69).

Armagh: E Rafferty; C O’Neill, A McKay, A Forker; G McCabe, C Cumiskey, J Óg Burns; B Crealey, C Mackin; J Duffy, R Grugan, S Campbell; C Turbitt, R O’Neill, A Murnin.

Subs: R McQullian for Cumiskey (half-time) S McPartlan for Crealey (43), O Conaty for Campbell (56), C McConville for Turbitt (64), A Nugent for McKay (70).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)